St. Columbkille Summer Program offers themed learning, field trips, and lasting memories

Read Special Section

St. Columbkille Partnership School's Summer Program offers children in K0 through fourth grade a vibrant and engaging summer, filled with themed learning, hands-on activities, field trips, and meaningful friendships. Now approaching two decades of impact, the program has become a cherished tradition for families in the Allston-Brighton community and beyond.



Founded in 2006, shortly after St. Columbkille Partnership School began its partnership with Boston College, the Summer Program was created to provide students with a safe and enriching environment, where learning and fun go hand in hand. Over the years, the program has grown while remaining rooted in its mission of supporting the academic, social, and personal development of each child.



The program runs for eight weeks and is built around creative weekly themes designed to spark curiosity and encourage exploration. Themes such as Space Exploration, Science Wizards, and Famous Artists allow students to explore a wide range of topics together. Each theme connects to interactive classroom activities, collaborative projects, and special experiences that help bring learning to life.



Advertisement

Students are grouped by grade level, allowing instructors to design developmentally appropriate activities that keep children engaged and excited throughout the day. A typical day begins with groups gathering outside for a game, followed by a morning meeting, theme-based academic activities, and time outdoors. Throughout the day, students may experiment with science concepts, create imaginative art projects, build teamwork skills through group challenges, and discover new interests they may not have explored before. These hands-on experiences encourage creativity, problem-solving, and confidence while helping students stay academically engaged during the summer months.



Field trips and special visitors are an important part of the program, providing students with opportunities to connect classroom learning to real-world experiences. Older students participate in trips to museums, zoos, and other local attractions, while younger campers enjoy special on-site visitors, including interactive animal and nature experiences brought directly to campus. One third-grade student shared, "I loved going on the field trips! We got to see animals, ride on a boat, and learn about new things outside of school." These enrichment opportunities help expand students' perspectives while creating memorable moments that families often describe as highlights of their child's summer.



The strength of the St. Columbkille Summer Program lies in its dedicated staff, who bring enthusiasm, creativity, and care to each day. The program is led by experienced educators and supported by junior counselors, some of whom are St. Columbkille alumni who once attended the program themselves. Their involvement helps create a strong sense of continuity and community, offering younger students positive role models and reinforcing the welcoming spirit that defines St. Columbkille Partnership School.



Beyond academics and activities, the Summer Program emphasizes building friendships and fostering a strong sense of belonging. Students develop social skills, build confidence, and form connections with peers and teachers that often continue into the school year. Many families view the program as a meaningful bridge between school years, helping children transition into the fall feeling comfortable, prepared, and excited to learn. A parent of a second-grade student shared, "I appreciated knowing my child was happy, safe, and well cared for in such a supportive environment. As a working parent, it means so much to know my child is having fun and learning all summer long."



As St. Columbkille Partnership School continues to prepare students for lives of faith, service, and leadership, the Summer Program reflects the same commitment to nurturing the whole child. Through engaging themes, dedicated staff, and joyful daily experiences, the program offers children a summer that is both enriching and unforgettable. The STCPS Summer Program is open to St. Columbkille Partnership School students, as well as children from the surrounding community. Families interested in learning more about the program and registration details are encouraged to visit stcps.org/summer.