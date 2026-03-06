The 17th Annual Social Justice Convocation begins at 8 a.m. on March 14 at Boston College High School. This annual tradition began in 2009 under the leadership of Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, Msgr. Bryan Hehir, the archdiocese's secretary of health and social services, and Pat Dineen, founder of the Social Justice Ministry. The first year's program was titled "In the Footsteps of Christ." This year's goals remain the same as then: educate the faithful on Catholic Social Teaching, celebrate and increase awareness of existing justice work within the archdiocese, and provide concrete ways for parishioners to connect their faith with social action.



This year's convocation title is "Catholic Social Teaching: The Wisdom that Calls Us to Action." The keynote speaker is Brian Corbin, executive vice president of member services at Catholic Charities USA. Brian grew up in Winslow, Maine, and was an active member of St. John the Baptist Parish. While in high school, the bishop appointed Brian to the Portland Diocese Board of Catholic Charities.



Brian's experience in CYO and on the board led him to enroll at Catholic University of America, where he earned a BA in philosophy and political science, which led to graduate studies at MIT in international security and political economy. He earned his doctorate from Youngstown State University, focusing on health and human services, and worked in the Diocese of Youngstown for 27 years before moving to Washington, D.C., to work for Catholic Charities USA.



Having spent a career connecting his faith with action, Brian will share how he has focused on the simple but deep theology of "Love Thy Neighbor" in his work and everyday life. Brian oversees 168 separate Catholic Charities across the United States, which represent every U.S. zip code. He will offer the gathering the opportunity to engage with all U.S. bishops on June 12, as the bishops consecrate the United States on its 250th anniversary to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, to recognize in a special way the kingship of Jesus and to foster national healing. Can a deeper reverence for the Sacred Heart of Jesus draw us closer to the wisdom of Catholic Social Teaching that can open our hearts to action?



The convocation will begin with Mass at 9 a.m., celebrated by Archbishop Henning. After a short break, Brian Corbin will deliver his keynote address. During the day, attendees will be able to visit the two dozen resource centers, where exhibitors can answer questions and offer opportunities for attendees to step into social justice work.



After a light lunch, the convocation will feature eight workshops designed to showcase work across many areas of Catholic Social Teaching. They include: Fran Ludwig, who will speak on Care for Creation; Kelley Tuthill, who will report on the wide variety of work and needs of Catholic Charities in Boston; Father John Currie, who will speak on living Catholic Social Teaching in our local parishes; the Labor Guild and Lynn Worker Center, which will share their continuing efforts to lift up the dignity of work and support the basic rights of workers; Marjean Perhot, who will provide updates on the Catholic Charities work for immigrants here in Boston; Deacon Tim Donohue, CRS global fellow, and Jean Clark, Boston representative for Mary's Meals, who will both speak on International Humanitarian Aid; Alesandar Tomic of Boston College, who will speak on integrating AI technologies and moral ethics to lift up and always protect human dignity; and Julia Collins, who will lead a special Stations of the Cross called the Migrant Way of the Cross, highlighting the challenges and the pain of Jesus that are shared by people today who have been forced into migration.



The workshops will start at 1:30 p.m. and repeat at 2:30 p.m. The convocation is free, but donations will be accepted to offset the cost of facilities and food. Everyone is asked to register. The registration link is available on the Social Justice Ministries website, bostoncatholic.org/social-justice-ministry.







DEACON TIMOTHY DONOHUE IS A SENIOR DEACON OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF BOSTON AND A CATHOLIC RELIEF SERVICES GLOBAL FELLOW.