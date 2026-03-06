For the past dozen years, I have served as the Appeal coordinator for St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Dedham. When I first offered to step up as the Appeal coordinator, I did so because I wanted to learn more about the Archdiocese of Boston. I had been very active in other capacities within the parish, and I wanted to branch out. The pastor at the time agreed and, with the exception of one particular year, I've been the coordinator ever since!



Participating in the Catholic Appeal in this role has been very insightful. I have come to know many wonderful people at the archdiocese, and I have learned more about the many programs and resources they provide to parishes.



Advertisement

St. Mary's Parish is an active parish, and I know firsthand how we benefit from the Catholic Appeal. While we don't have a Catholic school affiliated with the parish, we do have many children who attend Catholic schools. We also have a Life Teen program, a program for people with disabilities, and the most wonderful deacon who journeyed through the archdiocese's Deacon Preparation program. We have additional ministries that support faith formation of young adults and children, facilitate monthly dinners for young families (to foster connection), and we have had several men from our parish enter the vocation to the priesthood. There are so many important programs and ministries that come from our parish and that strengthen relationships both with God and with one another. If it weren't for the support (financial and otherwise) from the Catholic Appeal, we wouldn't be able to grow our community in so many different and important ways.



Supporting the Catholic Appeal helps me feel part of something bigger. Sometimes, people can think of their church as just "their church" but the Appeal encourages us to see ourselves as part of a large family of faith. This is why I particularly like this year's theme: "Together We Are One." Ever since COVID, our world has felt very divided, and I have turned to my parish often for its blessings of unity, fellowship, and prayer. We need the larger Church's strength to pull us all together.



Archbishop Henning often shares that he sees real hope and renewal in Boston and the greater area. I see it, too. My adult son and his friends are very involved in their church. I see so many young families at our parish. It really is a very hopeful time.



I hope you will join me in supporting this year's Catholic Appeal. No gift is ever "too small." Together, we can strengthen our parishes, our communities, and our future. Thank you!







KATHLEEN SCHORTMANN IS CATHOLIC APPEAL COORDINATOR FOR ST. MARY OF THE ASSUMPTION PARISH IN DEDHAM.