A total commitment to God

Read Special Section

In a joyful celebration, Brother Aloysious Musoke, AA, recently professed his final vows at St. Columbkille Parish in Brighton. He was joined by his religious community, priests, sisters, and many friends. The Liturgy reflected the rich heritage of Brother Aloysious' home country and village in Uganda. The music provided by St. Andrew's African Choir from Worcester filled the church with the jubilant sound of great voices, accompanied by drums and other instruments.







I belong to the congregation of the Augustinians of the Assumption (AA), also known as the Assumptionists, an international congregation of Catholic priests, brothers, and lay Assumptionists. I was born and raised in Uganda, in the Diocese of Masaka. As I was in a fellowship with an organization called "Educate Uganda," I started aspiring to join the Assumptionists in 2017. In 2018, I started my postulancy with the Assumptionists at the Mbaga postulancy community in Nairobi, Kenya. On June 3, 2019, I joined the Novitiate at St. Kizito Novitiate House in Arusha, Tanzania. On June 3, 2020, I took my first vows. Then, I did my bachelor of arts in philosophy at Spiritan Missionary Seminary in Arusha, Tanzania, and worked with the English community at St. Peter and Paul Kijenge Catholic Parish in Arusha.



Advertisement

Since 2023, I have been appointed to the Assumptionist Center community in Brighton, MA, to continue with my religious formation and my graduate studies in theology at Boston College, the Clough School of Theology and Ministry. In addition to that, I experience doing ministry with the young adults at St. Columbkille Parish in Brighton, and I appreciate the time I spend with students at Austin Prep in Reading, MA. Through community life, academic studies, and ministry, I continue to grow in my understanding of what it means to live a religious life in today's Church.



By professing to live the vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience for life according to the rule of St. Augustine and of the Assumptionists, I express my total commitment to God. To me, the meaning of these vows is expressed in the beautiful words of St. Augustine, "You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in you" ("Confessions," Bk 1, Chapter 1). This is the spiritual hunger embedded in my mind and heart that directs me to only settle for the extension of the kingdom of God; this is a commitment to allow Christ to continue reigning in my heart, inspiring me in living community life, and helping me to serve others with humility and joy.



My vocation as a religious who belongs to an international congregation reminds me of the universality of the Church. This, besides, is the grace that has exposed me to freely associate and find home in relating and working with diverse communities. No doubt, as an international religious, I feel the joy of being called to serve God internationally. This allows me to freely say to God, "Where you lead me, I will go."