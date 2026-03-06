A legacy of leadership: Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception at Mount Alvernia Academy

Read Special Section

As Mount Alvernia Academy prepares to celebrate its centennial year, our community of faculty, staff, students, and families does so with profound gratitude to the Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, whose faith, vision, and devotion gave life to the school. During National Catholic Sisters Week, it is especially fitting to honor these women religious -- founders of the Mount Alvernia Academy community and architects of a legacy that has shaped generations within the Archdiocese of Boston.



The Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception first came to Newton in 1912, bringing with them a deep love for Christ and a commitment to service. Just 15 years later, in 1927, they founded Mount Alvernia Academy. What began as an enterprise rooted in faith has flourished for a century, shaping generations of students and families.



The charism of the Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception is woven into the very fabric of an Mount Alvernia Academy education. Rooted in the Catholic teachings and values of St. Francis and St. Clare, their spirituality emphasizes humility, simplicity, joyful service, and reverence for all of God's creation. These Franciscan ideals have been concrete principles at Mount Alvernia Academy; they have been lived daily in classrooms, hallways, and playgrounds -- expressed through prayer, compassionate relationships, academic excellence, and care for the Earth.



For generations, the Sisters led Mount Alvernia Academy with steadfast faith, kind hearts, gentle spirits, and a deep commitment to excellence in Catholic education. Together with parents, it was these Sisters who, by their presence and Franciscan values, first instilled in children a love of Jesus. They understood that education is not only about intellectual formation, but about shaping the whole child -- mind, body, and spirit. Their devoted ministry fostered strong academics while nurturing hospitality, integrity, and responsibility toward others.



All at Mount Alvernia Academy honor the devoted ministry of the Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception and are blessed by their witness of faith, hope, and love. Their leadership established a culture where students are encouraged to grow into lifelong learners and responsible stewards of God's creation. In keeping with the traditions of the Sisters, Mount Alvernia Academy's mission remains steadfast: to educate and nurture students in an inclusive, challenging academic environment to become life-long learners and responsible stewards of the Earth.



A century later, the Sisters' influence continues to guide and inspire. Though times have changed, the spirit they cultivated endures. The same Franciscan values that guided the founding Sisters continue to be exemplified today by the dedicated staff and faculty of Mount Alvernia Academy. With care, concern, time, and talent, they carry forward the work begun in 1927 -- ensuring that each student is known, valued, and encouraged to grow spiritually and academically.



As the school celebrates this centennial year, it congratulates the Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception for their extraordinary years of dedication and service and for all they have accomplished at Mount Alvernia Academy. Their courage in establishing a school grounded in faith, their perseverance through decades of change, and their unwavering commitment to Catholic education have left an indelible mark on countless lives.



During Catholic Sisters Week, the community gives thanks not only for what the Sisters have done, but for who they are -- women of prayer, service, and joyful witness. Their legacy is visible in the generations of alumni who strive to live the Gospel values they first encountered within Mount Alvernia Academy's walls. It is reflected in the school's continued commitment to inclusivity, academic rigor, and stewardship of the Earth.



As Mount Alvernia Academy marks 100 years, it celebrates a living legacy. With profound gratitude, it honors the Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception -- founders, leaders, and faithful servants -- whose charism remains integral to the school's mission for today and for generations to come.



As Mount Alvernia Academy enters the next millennium, it is poised to become a Catholic, independent school, which will continue the legacy of the Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception. The charism of these leaders is the anchor of Mount Alvernia Academy.