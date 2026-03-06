Sisters of St. Joseph invite you to '100 Days of Prayer, Fasting, and Advocacy'

Read Special Section

The Sisters of St. Joseph believe that prayer matters. We know that prayer leads us to respond to the needs of the people of God. For generations, we have fasted from what distracts us from keeping God as our center point. Many of us experience the desire to respond to ever-increasing division with a call to love with hearts of contemplation and action.



In collaboration with the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR), we are participating in what is called, "100 Days of Prayer, Fasting, and Advocacy," scheduled from Wednesday, Feb. 18 (Ash Wednesday), through Sunday, June 7, 2026 (feast of Corpus Christi).



LCWR member congregations have been asked to select a specific day of prayer to address societal challenges through collective, intentional prayer, fasting, and advocacy for justice. As the 2025-2029 LCWR Assembly Resolution states: "As bearers of hope, we commit to live compassion, communion, and nonviolence as one global community." Recognizing the Gospel call and our values of contemplation intersected with action, we continue to deepen our commitment to extended times of silence and prayer, while also using our voices to speak truth with courage.



We have selected March 19, 2026, which is the date of our next Taize Prayer. All are invited to join us at 7:00 p.m. at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, 637 Cambridge Street, Brighton, MA, for our next Taize Prayer Service. We envision this gathering as a way to bring hope to others at this crucial time in our world.