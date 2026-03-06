Gratitude as an obligation: Sister Maria's witness at Austin Prep

Read Special Section

At Austin Preparatory School in Reading, gratitude is not simply spoken. It is lived. The presence of the Daughters of Mary has become a steady source of spiritual guidance, academic leadership, and personal connection.



Five sisters serve the Austin Prep community: Sister Justine Babirye; Sister Immaculate Kyampeire, DM; Sister Paskazia Nakitende, DM; Sister Mary Namutebi, DM; and Sister Maria Gorreth Nassali, DM. Their ministry shapes classrooms, liturgies, retreats, and daily life. The Austin Prep community is deeply grateful for their presence and witness.



Sister Maria Nassali serves as assistant head of school for mission and ministry. Her reflections on gratitude reveal something both deeply personal and widely resonant.







Gratitude as a way of living



For Sister Maria, gratitude is foundational. "Gratitude is not a feeling, it's an obligation."



Gratitude, she explains, is not tied to circumstance.



"I see gratitude as a way of giving thanks to God for everything. Even the challenges that I go through, those are teachable moments."



Difficulty deepens that awareness.



"It's when I'm struggling that I know that I cannot do it by myself. I need God's help. Gratitude becomes less about events and more about recognizing God's presence."







A journey formed by providence



Born and raised in Uganda, Sister Maria's vocation led her to Seattle, where she pursued her academic formation at Seattle University. Seeing snow for the first time remains one of her most vivid early memories.



Coming from Uganda, the experience was entirely new. Reflecting on challenges more broadly, Sister Maria observes, "Once I go through them, that's the time I remember that, you know, God was with me during that moment."



Challenges, she explains, often reveal their meaning only in hindsight. That same sense of providence accompanied her arrival at Austin Prep.



"I see my mission or my ministry as a gift."



Her gratitude, she explains, is rooted in vocation itself, and in the African understanding of ubuntu, the belief that "I am because we are." This worldview shapes her conviction that gratitude is lived through community, shared humanity, and mutual care.







Ministry in the everyday moments



At Austin Prep, Sister Maria's ministry unfolds through daily encounters. She helps guide prayer, retreats, and mission-centered programming.



For Sister Maria, the most meaningful moments are often the simplest.



"Some of the moments that make my days are seeing students who have been struggling at the beginning achieve their goals."



Equally meaningful are everyday interactions.



"Students asking me about, you know, how was your weekend . . . they want me to know more about what is happening in their lives, too."



These moments, she says, are a source of gratitude.







Gratitude reflected back by students



Students frequently express gratitude for gestures that might otherwise pass unnoticed. One student's message captures this spirit:



"Thank you so much for all you do for Austin Prep. You always offer my friends and me candy when we come in. You are so thoughtful and kind and you always make me smile. Thank you for organizing thoughtful retreats, especially the eighth-grade retreat."



Other expressions reflect the deeper impact of her ministry.



"We are so grateful for your support, guidance, and encouragement . . . Thank you for helping us step into our leadership roles with confidence."



Sister Maria notes that many messages highlight simple presence.



"Thank you for saying hi to me every time you see me in the hallway."



"Thank you for helping me become a leader."







Gratitude that moves in both directions



While the Austin Prep community expresses deep gratitude for Sister Maria and all the Daughters of Mary, Sister Maria consistently returns that gratitude.



"Thank you for allowing us to work at Austin Prep. The School opened the doors for us."



In that reciprocity lies the deeper beauty of gratitude. It is not transactional. It is relational.



Gratitude becomes both gift and witness, reminding the community that faith is lived most authentically through shared presence and everyday acts of grace.