'Don't be like me'

There are a few things in my work that are non-negotiable, and spending time with the student speaker for our annual Catholic Schools Foundation gala is one of them. It is one of the rare moments each year when I can sit down with a scholar, hear their story in their own words, and be reminded why this work matters so deeply.



Each year, I walk away energized. Meeting just one of the more than 4,300 students who receive scholarships through the Catholic Schools Foundation is enough to remind me that Catholic schools change lives.



A common thing I hear from students during these conversations over the last 20 years is that their parents encourage them to "not be like them."



This sentiment seems understandable. Parents speak honestly about the hardships they have faced. They describe the struggle to make ends meet, the long hours of work, and the limited opportunities that can come from not having access to education. They encourage their children to take a different path.



The more I listen to these stories, the more I realize something important. The opposite is often true. These students should absolutely be like their parents.



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In story after story, what is described is not failure but sacrifice. Stories of parents who work tirelessly, place their children's needs ahead of their own, and never lose sight of the transformational power of education. These parents worry their children will inherit their struggles and missed educational opportunities, but what their children truly inherit is something far more powerful: resilience, determination, and love.



I remember the story one student told about her mother, who, as a scared pregnant teenager, found herself without a reliable boyfriend or husband, and with a limited education. She faced a tough decision and chose to prioritize her daughter. This young mother decided to put her child's needs above her own, working hard to create opportunities for her by providing her with a Catholic education. She chose the route of love and sacrifice. This is the real message. It is not "don't be like me," it is "learn from my example." Work hard and lead with love.



These are the stories that inspire our work at the Catholic Schools Foundation, and it is just one of over 4,300 stories made possible each year. Each one is unique, but at their heart, the story is the same: the love for a child. Not necessarily even someone's own child, but a child entrusted to their care. Unfortunately, because of circumstances, opportunities for many of these families are not easy to come by in life. Yet for 4,300 young people, a scholarship from the Catholic Schools Foundation can bring that opportunity and hope.



Each scholarship recipient is a life changed. Each student will leave Catholic school knowing that someone believes in them and that they are known and loved by God. They will have the skills to succeed in college and career and become thoughtful, engaged members of the community.



Let us disregard the advice of those parents who said, "Don't be like me," and let us all try to be like them. Let us all try to be selfless and full of desire to give others a better opportunity in life.



Consider this your invitation to be part of the life-changing work of Catholic education. Please join us on April 16 at our annual gala and meet students and hear stories of impact.







- Michael B. Reardon is executive director of the Catholic Schools Foundation, www.CSFBoston.org.