Preparing for the inevitable: A Catholic perspective on end-of-life planning

Read Special Section

As Catholics, we hold onto the belief that death is a part of our spiritual journey. Yet, when faced with the loss of a loved one, the immediate aftermath can feel overwhelming. Think about this -- "if you had passed away unexpectedly yesterday, what would your family be doing today?" Ideally, they would be gathered, sharing cherished memories and supporting one another, but in reality, the sudden loss of a loved one often brings chaos, confusion, and unexpected burdens.



We at Catholic Cemeteries have unique resources available to help you navigate through this challenging time. The journey begins with a complimentary Pre-Planning Kit designed to guide families through the essential steps of preparation. Central to this kit is our Pre-Planning and Bereavement Guide, which serves as a crucial resource during times of crisis. This guide not only helps document important wishes regarding obituaries and funeral arrangements but also provides information on financial considerations, including veteran and social security benefits, as well as information on cremation and cemetery terminology.



Advertisement

To obtain your Pre-Planning Kit, please contact one of our family service coordinators (FSCs) associated with the Catholic Cemetery Association of the Archdiocese of Boston. These trained professionals can assist you in preparing for end-of-life decisions, making a difficult situation more manageable for our loved ones. In a moment of loss, having a comprehensive record can bring clarity and ease. It allows families to focus on grieving rather than scrambling to make decisions. The guide's structure ensures that your values and wishes are honored, reflecting the dignity of life that our faith cherishes.



For those looking to take further steps, FSCs also assist in securing pre-need burial rights within our archdiocesan cemeteries, ensuring a final resting place that aligns with Catholic teachings. Oftentimes, a family member will contact the FSC that assisted them with their loved one's death, hoping to secure burial space next to or within the vicinity of them; but, unfortunately, too much time has passed and that is no longer possible. As our FSCs can attest to, it is very sad to witness the disappointment of the inquiring family member when there is no longer burial space near their loved one -- but it doesn't have to be that way!



Pre-planning is not just a practical decision; it is an act of love and responsibility. By preparing in advance, you protect your family from the pressures of unexpected costs and emotional strain during a vulnerable time. More importantly, it can grant you the comfort of knowing that it is possible to be near your loved one when your day of passing eventually arrives. We also make it affordable by offering payment plans for those wanting to preplan -- including interest free payment plans.



The first step is to request your free Pre-Planning Kit by calling 781-322-6300 or visiting our website link: ccemetery.org/pre-planning. It is a meaningful way to offer your family the guidance and reassurance they deserve.



We look forward to assisting you soon.