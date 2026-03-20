St. Patrick's Manor, Framingham

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St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham invites you to a free informational presentation on estate planning basics Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. with featured speaker Timothy J. Nealon.



This free session is designed to provide a clear and practical overview of essential estate plan documents, including wills and trusts and the keys to avoiding probate. RSVP to Sue McAdam (smcadam@carmelterrace.org).



Attorney Nealon is a partner at Nealon, Nealon and Click, where he focuses his legal work on all aspects of estate planning, from basic wills and trusts to advanced asset protection and estate tax strategies. In addition, he has extensive experience assisting elders in Medicaid planning and applications to secure Medicaid long-term care benefits for nursing home care.



St. Patrick's Manor is a nonprofit, faith-based short-term and long-term care facility. Our peaceful, home-like setting makes St. Patrick's Manor the perfect choice for all care needs. For over seven decades, individuals, families and physicians have been choosing and recommending St. Patrick's Manor for its uncompromising commitment to excellence.



We invite you to visit us and discover our specialized rehabilitation services available at the Rosarie Center, a transitional care unit, as well as our memory care services at the Lourdes Center for Memory Care. St. Patrick's Manor strives to deliver the best in long-term, respite, and palliative care, where great attention is given to preserving each person's dignity and independence.



If you would like more information about St. Patrick's Manor, visit our website www.stpatricksmanor.org or call us at 508-370-8611. St. Patrick's Manor, 863 Central Street, Framingham.