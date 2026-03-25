Archbishop Sheen to be beatified Sept. 24 in St. Louis

VATICAN CITY (OSV News) -- Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen will be beatified on Sept. 24 in St. Louis, the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints announced March 25.



The beatification will take place in St. Louis, with Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect for the Dicastery for Evangelization, presiding.



On Feb. 9, the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois, had announced that the Vatican had given the green light for the beatification of Archbishop Sheen to move forward six years after the Holy See had postponed the beatification, initially scheduled for December 2019, only weeks before the event was to take place.



"Archbishop Fulton Sheen was one of the greatest voices of evangelization in the Church and the world in the 20th century," Bishop Louis Tylka of Peoria said in February. "I have long admired his lifelong commitment to serve the Church as a priest, rooted in his deep devotion to the Blessed Mother and the Eucharist. As he journeyed through the different stages of his life, his ability to share the Gospel and truly relate to people drew countless souls into an encounter with Jesus -- one that transformed not only his life, but more importantly, the lives of those he touched."



Archbishop Sheen is remembered as one of the most influential and innovative evangelists in American history. Once dubbed "God's microphone," Archbishop Sheen announced God's truth in a nonconfrontational, yet no less life-giving, manner to untold millions through radio, print and television.



This story is breaking and will be updated.





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