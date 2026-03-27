Father Palladino named judicial vicar of Archdiocese for the Military Services

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA (AMS), announced March 19 that Father William (Chris) Palladino will be the military archdiocese's new judicial vicar effective July 1.



Father Palladino succeeds Father Mark Rutherford, who, after holding the position for six years, is returning to his home Diocese of Lansing, Michigan, to become judicial vicar there.



In announcing Father Palladino's appointment, Archbishop of the Military Services Timothy P. Broglio said, "I am very grateful to Archbishop (Richard) Henning for releasing this fine priest for such an important ministry in the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA. It is one more example of a long collaboration between the two archdioceses. It is also a privilege to welcome this fine priest to carry on the good work of Father Rutherford and his predecessors."



Father Palladino was born and raised in Boston. He graduated from Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury in 1984 and went on to earn degrees in business from the New England College of Business and Finance (1996) and Emmanuel College (2000).



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Before entering St. John's Seminary, Father Palladino worked in retail banking from 1985 to 2001. He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Boston in 2006 and appointed parochial vicar at St. Paul Parish in Hingham by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley. In 2009, Cardinal O'Malley assigned Father Palladino to further studies at the Catholic University of America, where he earned a licentiate in canon law in 2013.



As a canon lawyer, Father Palladino has served in the Metropolitan Tribunal for the Archdiocese of Boston as a case administrator, advocate, promotor of justice, judge, and adjutant judicial vicar. Upon the conclusion of his service to the Metropolitan Tribunal, Father Palladino was appointed as a canonical judge in the Diocese of Manchester and the Diocese of Portland, Maine, and the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Stamford, Maine. He also assists various tribunals throughout the U.S. as a judge, assessor, and advocate.



A member of the Canon Law Society of America since 2009, Father Palladino is the current treasurer and has served on various committees. Since 2017, he has also been an active member of the Eastern Regional Conference of Canonists and currently serves as secretary.



Father Palladino has been the pastor of St. Martin de Porres Parish in Dorchester since 2021 and will conclude his term at the end of June 2026.