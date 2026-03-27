Bishop Reed named rector of St. John's Seminary

Archbishop Richard G. Henning announced March 24 that he has appointed Bishop Robert P. Reed as the 23rd rector of St. John's Seminary. Bishop Reed succeeds Msgr. Stephen E. Salocks, who has served as rector since 2018.



"I am so grateful for Bishop Reed's service to the Church of Boston and his important work in sharing the faith through media," Archbishop Henning said. "He will bring experience and authenticity as a priest and bishop to this critical work of forming future priests for the Church. I look forward to working with Bishop Reed and the Board and faculty to maintain the high quality of academics and formation at St. John's Seminary."



Bishop Reed expressed his gratitude for the appointment.



"I was both surprised and deeply honored to be invited to this role by Archbishop Henning, the other bishops and the Board of Trustees," said Bishop Reed. ''I look forward to learning from them, as well as the extensive institutional knowledge of Msgr. Salocks, to whom we are all profoundly indebted. I anticipate working closely with the faculty and staff of St. John's Seminary, drawing on their personal expertise and experience as a formation team."



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"Having served as a Catholic priest for over 40 years, in the parish and the parish of the airways, I understand the seminary to be the heart of the diocese it serves. From this community of faith, men, led by the Holy Spirit to discern their call to Holy Orders, are formed and sent forth with priestly grace, to serve and inspire the same communion in the Faith within their dioceses and parish life," Bishop Reed continued.



Archbishop Henning praised the service of Msgr. Salocks as he prepares to step down from his role as rector.



"It has been a blessing to work with Msgr. Salocks since arriving in the Archdiocese of Boston," the archbishop said. "He already enjoyed my confidence when I served in Providence and entrusted the seminarians of that diocese to St. John's Seminary. Few can claim as long an association with St. John's as this holy priest who studied and served here over decades. We are all grateful to him for his priestly witness, academic skills, and his selfless leadership."



Bishop Reed, a native of Boston, was born in 1959 to the late William and Jeanne Reed and is the youngest of five children. He received his early education at St. John's Preparatory School in Danvers, before beginning his priestly formation at St. John's Seminary. He continued his studies in Rome, earning advanced degrees from the Pontifical Gregorian University and the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum).



In addition to his theological training, Bishop Reed pursued studies in television management at Boston University's College of Communication, blending his pastoral call with a deep interest in television and digital media.



Ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Boston in 1985, he has served as pastor of seven parishes over the course of his ministry. In 2016, he was consecrated a bishop and appointed Regional Bishop for the West Region of the Archdiocese of Boston.



Bishop Reed is president of the CatholicTV Network and CEO of its parent organization, iCatholic Media, Inc., which also encompasses a parish bulletin service, a printing company, and The Pilot.



He previously chaired the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Communications and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Catholic Relief Services (CRS), as well as the Board of Governors for the Pontifical North American College in Rome.



The effective date of Bishop Reed's appointment as rector was not immediately available.