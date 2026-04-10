My friend Ann Carter Jameson

In the great Carole King song about friendship and loyalty, "You've Got A Friend," and made famous by both King and James Taylor, I keep thinking of the idea that words matter. For instance, there is the line:



"You just call out my name



And you know wherever I am,



I'll come running, to see you again.



Winter, spring, summer or fall,



All you have to do is call



And I'll be there."



That section of the song defined Ann Carter Jameson.



Ann, who passed away on March 23 after a brave battle with cancer, was a dear friend to me. A committed and faithful Catholic, she was a key member of our communications team for nearly a quarter of a century, advising Cardinal Seán and the Archdiocese of Boston. Her impact on the Archdiocese of Boston and in other dioceses in the United States was so effective and widely respected that she was appointed to the Vatican Dicastery for Communications. Her portfolio with the archdiocese was wide and impactful, but there are a couple that require separating out to demonstrate just how much she contributed to the Church in Boston.



There was no single communications advisor in the world more qualified than Ann in addressing the abuse crisis. She helped the archdiocese remain grounded in working through this tragedy by committing to transparency and accountability. She believed words and actions mattered, that truth, trust and care for survivors mattered.



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And she cared about the clergy, the good priests who stood tall during the darkest days and helped parish communities heal. Ann had many good friends in the clergy whom she respected and leaned on over the years for a variety of issues, like Msgr. Bryan Hehir, Father Robert Kickham, Father John Connolly, and Father Bryan Parrish, to name just a few of the many.



She was also a key advisor and voice of reason in moving the archdiocese towards financial transparency in 2006. With a business degree from Bentley University and an MBA from Babson College, she had the gravitas to speak with authority on financial matters, which was key for a Church trying to earn back the trust of so many people.



Social justice mattered to Ann. She worked closely advising the Planning Office for Urban Affairs, Clergy Trust, and Catholic Charities because she had a strong connection to serving the forgotten, the needy, and the person without a voice. She has said that "There is so much good individually and collectively within every part of the Archdiocese of Boston, ranging from the social justice ministries to parish work."



"All you have to do is call and I'll be there." Ann was grounded in speaking truth to power, being authentic and standing on principles. She would often say, "You can get there the hard way or the easier way, but in the end, you will end up in the same place." And she was generally correct. Ann was respected across the media.



In addition to helping the cardinal and the Church navigate so many important challenges, she built relationships on a foundation of kindness, honesty, and respect. In a podcast interview with her friend Bishop Mark O'Connell called "Listening to Catholic Women," which aired on YouTube on Sept. 11, 2025, Ann spoke about how she would build credibility with people, clients, and the media. She said she was not trying "to be louder than anybody else. But rather to really listen. And by listening and figuring out what the other person cares about."



Ann very much looked forward to continuing her work with the archdiocese and to the years ahead under Archbishop Richard G. Henning. She also wanted to continue her work with our social justice ministries before her cancer made it impossible.



In a poignant moment during her discussion with Bishop Mark, Ann reflected on her career with this: "I would never have thought that where I started out would lead me to where I have landed. But I think it's the way that I did my job over that period of time, the ethics of it, the character which was instilled in me by others, and just wanting to always learn more, led to more and more opportunity."



On March 23, I lost a close friend who mentored me and was always patient. She was supportive of my artistic talents, she cared about my family, and she was very good at making me believe that even in the most trying and difficult times, we will get to the right place if we are committed to doing what is right. Her approach never failed me or the archdiocese.



The most important people in her life were her husband Phil, her daughters Allie and Lizzie and her son-in-law Brian. She was so happy when she spoke about them. She was all-in on faith, family, and friends as priorities in her life.



I will miss Ann very much. But in mourning her passing, we also celebrate her wonderful life.



God bless you, Ann.







TERRY DONILON IS SECRETARY FOR COMMUNICATIONS AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF BOSTON.







- Terry Donilon is the Secretary for Communications and Public Affairs for the Archdiocese of Boston.