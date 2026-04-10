Over the last several weeks, as I travelled to and from Boston and around the region, I have been delighted to see a beautiful highway billboard with the image of Divine Mercy and the words "Jesus, I trust in You." I do not know who arranged for the billboards, but I am deeply grateful to them. It's a simple but brilliant reminder and invitation to all who pass by. Of course, with Boston traffic, there is plenty of time to contemplate the message. As I passed day after day, I reflected on that invitation and asked myself whether I am truly living that kind of trust in the Lord.



In that self-examination, something very specific has been before my mind. Back in 2012, I assumed the responsibility for the ongoing formation of the clergy for three dioceses in the New York metro area. One of my responsibilities was the program for newly ordained priests. For our first retreat, with almost 90 new priests, I offered the opening reflection. If you recall, in the year 2012, there was a great deal of hype over the end of the Mayan calendar. With that in mind, I entitled my address "Welcome to the Apocalypse." In the address, I contrasted the secular notion of apocalypse with that of the original and authentic biblical one.



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The secular version and the Hollywood plot lines usually involve some kind of climate or environmental meddling by human beings, followed by massive earthquakes, storms, and floods. The biblical version is first and foremost about revelation. In fact, the word apocalypse means revelation. The apocalypse is the unveiling of the hidden presence and purposes of God. It is not a cause for fear and dread, but rather an invitation to trust in the Providence of God. This world is always passing away. Even as the material world fails, God is ever and always planting the seeds of rebirth and renewal.



As I addressed those young priests in 2012, we had already seen significant decline in Catholic practice and in parishes and schools. I made the case to them that they should not feel dread over that "passing away" of a prior world but rather devote themselves to discerning where God was even now bringing seeds to life. I told them that they might never see the full fruits of what God was doing but that it would be a worthy thing to trust in God and give themselves fully to their call as priests of Jesus Christ. I told them that God would bring fruit from their self-gift. My deepest hope was to remind them of hope and purpose and the importance of their ministry.



Now fast forward to the Southeast Expressway in 2026 and the thoughts provoked in me by that beautiful billboard. It really struck me that, while I knew in my mind that the words I spoke more than a decade ago were true, my heart had not really grasped their meaning. I presumed that we would see a generation or more of decline and that I would not myself see the renewal of faith.



So here is an embarrassing admission. I have been shocked by the movement of the Spirit. During these 18 months in Boston, I have told you more than once about the amazing thing that God is doing. There is an electricity in the air as people return to the sacraments and young people embrace the faith. Our priests are reporting rising conversions and rising enthusiasm. Vocations and baptisms are up. It turns out that God has been planting the seeds of renewal even when all seemed bleak. And in God's own time, those seeds burst into life.



I do not know where this sudden outpouring of faith will take us, but that beautiful billboard reminded me to make my prayer "Jesus, I trust in You!" When I feel weary or discouraged, I will remember this lesson to trust the Lord's plan and entrust myself and my ministry to His mercy. My heart now sees anew that all things are possible with God.



On this Divine Mercy Sunday, I hope that we all entrust ourselves, our families, our communities, parishes and schools to the Lord Jesus and the love and mercy that eternally flow from His Sacred Heart. And God bless whoever put up that billboard!







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston