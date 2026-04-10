Archbishop celebrates Easter Vigil with West Roxbury parish

WEST ROXBURY -- Archbishop Richard G. Henning celebrated the Easter Vigil at Holy Name Parish in West Roxbury on April 4.



When the vigil began, the large church was shrouded in total darkness, except for the Easter fire and a light that allowed the archbishop to read the missal. The fire was blessed and used to light that year's Paschal Candle, which Archbishop Henning inscribed with a cross, the Greek letters Alpha and Omega, and the year 2026. The candle was then carried in procession through the church and used to light the candles of the worshipers who filled the church. Its single flickering flame, surrounded by clouds of incense that had also been blessed by the archbishop, was the only light in the enormous sanctuary. Father Paul Wargovich, Archbishop Henning's secretary, sang the Easter Proclamation. There was an extended Liturgy of the Word, which recounted the history of salvation, starting with the creation of the world. This liturgy featured the first chanting of the Alleluia since the start of Lent.



"It's a joy to be with you here this evening, on this most solemn and beautiful night of our Church's liturgical year," Archbishop Henning said in his homily. "It is the greatest blessing to be with those who come to receive the grace of baptism, confirmation, and first Holy Communion."



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The archbishop gave an overview of the Scriptures, beginning with Adam and Eve, whom he said were deceived into believing "that their dependence on God somehow limits them."



"In Genesis, we begin to witness, flowing from that original sin, injustice, violence, depravity, selfishness, ego, and that continues to unfold," he said.



God remains faithful through all of this, the archbishop said. Then, the Bible becomes "the story of grace," when God sends his son Jesus Christ.



"Jesus is the fulfillment of all of God's promises, and he's the fulfillment of all the covenants," Archbishop Henning said. "All of the things that we pledge to do and fail to do, he does."



He contrasted Jesus with the behavior of the people of Israel in the Bible. Israel falls in the desert, while Jesus resists temptation in the desert. Israel is seduced by the golden calf, while Jesus, despite being the son of God, brings himself to a state of poverty and humility.



"God's people fail in our fidelity," Archbishop Henning said. "Christ is unshaken in his faithfulness to our Heavenly Father. He fulfills our side of the covenant."



When Jesus is crucified, "he becomes the offering."



"He is the lamb of the Passover sacrifice," Archbishop Henning said. "'This is my body, my blood, given for you.' He offers himself in absolute love and trust to our Heavenly Father, and he does so for our sake. For us. In him, two stories become one story."



What God did through Jesus is not something that humanity earned, the archbishop said. It was done out of pure selfless love.



"And so from the very beginning, he had a plan," he said, "one that would not override our freedom, but one that would give us a new possibility to be recreated in the image and likeness of God, despite our failure. By the grace of Christ, all things are new."



He said that the Bible is the story of all of humanity over every generation. The figures within its pages have virtues and flaws, triumphs and tragedies, loves and hatreds.



"All of this God gathers into this truth of Christ, giving what may seem like a random and cold universe a center, an origin, an end," he said. "We have meaning and purpose. We are, none of us, ever alone."



At the vigil, the archbishop baptized three catechumens -- Miguel Alvarez, Yogesh Kumar Kalyanasundaram, and Cesar Rojas.



"You are now part of God's eternal meaning," Archbishop Henning told the catechumens in his homily. "The Lamb of God that you behold loves you with all his heart, even with his very life's blood. All of us here hope and pray that the truth of his presence in your life will give you joy and meaning and purpose."



The catechumens were called forth to the baptismal font along with their godparents. The liturgy of the saints was prayed, calling upon the saints to pray for the catechumens and the assembly. The archbishop blessed the water, and the catechumens renounced sin and professed their faith in the Nicene Creed. Four people -- Christopher Bayona, Mayra Montijo Rodriguez, Kelsey Walsh, and Caroline Zidik -- also received the Sacrament of Confirmation. Archbishop Henning laid his hands upon the three newly baptized Catholics and the four confirmandi, and anointed them with the sacred chrism oil. The entire assembly renewed the promises made during their baptism. Archbishop Henning then processed through the church, sprinkling everyone with holy water.