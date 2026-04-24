Honor the 'Mothers' in Your Life with a Gift to the Missions

The Crowleys were a family of seven in the suburbs; hand-me-downs and second-hand toys were the norm. My mother used to say there was "too much month left at the end of the money," but there was always room at our dinner table for one or two more. My mother taught me to share what I had, even when I didn't think I had enough.







My mother sewed all our clothes and went without the latest fashions herself, so that we could have what she felt was vital -- a Catholic education. She volunteered at our school, ran the parish Christmas Bazaar, and worked in a kindergarten classroom. She accomplished all this while serving as my father's right hand in his local political career, albeit behind the scenes. She always put her vocation to marriage first. My mother taught me to sacrifice for others.







From the early lessons of saying please and thank you, making my bed, and keeping my elbows off the table (that was a BIG one!), she moved on to the larger life coaching. She would say, "What you do and say matters," "respect yourself and others," and always -- as I left the house -- "remember who you are."







My mother taught me that I was a child of God, fearfully and wonderfully made (Ps. 139:14). This lesson was the most important of all. Her actions showed me constantly that she believed this of every person she met.







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Once, as my mother and I checked in to visit an elderly relative at a nursing home, another resident, agitated and confused, rushed to my mother and grabbed her arms. "I KNEW you'd come!" she shouted at my mother. "Sing me the song -- please -- sing it!" Without missing a beat, my mother broke into a full-throated version of "Que Sera, Sera". The patient calmed, enjoyed the serenade, and shuffled away in peace. My mother taught me to meet people where they are.



Every year on Mother's Day, I honor my first and best teacher by enrolling her in a Mother's Day Novena of Masses celebrated by a mission priest for those enrolled through our Society for the Propagation of the Faith. The Masses are for mothers, grandmothers, aunts, Godmothers, caretakers, and all women who have, through their faith-filled examples, taught us to serve God and others. The enrollees can be living or deceased; the stipend, which helps to support a priest in the missions who receives no salary, is $10.



Order your Mother's Day Novena Cards today: call 617-542-1766, email dmanigat@propfaithboston.org, or go to www.propfaithboston.org.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.