Comfort, care and community; senior living options for aging loved ones

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It would be perfect if there was a clear, linear path to follow when deciding the best care plan for a loved one, but individual needs and family dynamics differ. Fortunately, there are multiple options to consider depending upon your loved one's needs. It's best not to wait for an emergency to research senior living options -- early planning is strongly recommended. Visit multiple communities with varying care levels, see what most feels like home, and consider how care needs may change over time.







Senior care options



In-Home Care



In-home care can be medical (skilled) or non-medical (non-skilled). Non-skilled provides companionship and help with some activities of daily living (ADL), including going for walks or drives, puzzles, reading, help with bathing, dressing, and medication reminders. These caregivers are usually either a certified nursing assistant (CNA) or personal care attendant (PCA).



Skilled in-home care offers companionship, as well as medical services, including injections, pain management and hospice care by a registered nurse (RN) or licensed practical nurse (LPN) under the supervision of a registered nurse.



When considering an in-home care option, it's important to know if the person needing help will allow someone into their home, as well as whether the agency providing the caregiver requires minimum shift commitments.







Independent and Assisted Living



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Independent living is part of most senior living communities. Independent living residents receive no assistance with ADLs (Activities of Daily Living).



Assisted living provides all of the offerings of independent living, with the addition of some assistance with ADLs (Activities of Daily Living). Some assisted living homes also offer enhanced levels of care and/or secure memory care neighbourhoods with specialized programming.







Skilled Nursing Care



Skilled nursing homes in Massachusetts utilize a healthcare model, fulfilling basic medical and nursing care needs, as well as offering physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Food service offers special diets where necessary, and therapeutic activities enhance quality of life. Residents may stay short term for rehabilitation or be admitted long term for ongoing care.







Other considerations



In addition to care models, there are many other variables to consider. Proximity to family? For-profit or non-profit? Mission-based?



The Carmelite System, the Catholic not-for-profit health system sponsored by the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, serves communities in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and Dublin, Ireland. On the beautiful Framingham, MA, Carmelite campus, Carmel Terrace Assisted Living and St. Patrick's Manor care for residents, ensuring their physical, emotional, social, spiritual, and recreational needs are met.



Carmel Terrace offers spacious apartments on the lush, 26-acre campus. Options include independent and assisted living and include three restaurant-style meals daily, enriching activities and daily Mass. Independent living is carefree living at Carmel Terrace. No worries about mowing the lawn, shoveling snow or deciding what to cook for meals. When residents need a little help with activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing, and medication reminders, assisted living is the option.



As we age, our care needs may increase. St. Patrick's Manor, also on the beautiful Framingham campus, offers a dedicated team providing short-term rehabilitation, long-term skilled nursing care, and memory care.



The Carmelite Sisters actively serve residents in Carmelite System homes, and are inspirational to the residents, employees, and communities. Their commitment to preserving and carrying out the mission and apostolate of Foundress Venerable Mary Angeline Teresa McCrory, O.Carm., includes community service, pastoral care, Mass and sacraments.



For more information, visit carmelterrace.org or call 508-788-8000 for Carmel Terrace and stpatricksmanor.org or call 508-879-8000 for St. Patrick's Manor.