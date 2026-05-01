Re-inventing rest homes at VNA Senior Living: A real alternative to a nursing home

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For seniors and families looking for a great alternative to nursing home placement, the option of a level four rest home is very much misunderstood, often overlooked, and often not even presented.



Known for providing excellent, affordable senior housing and services for more than 120 years, the VNA now offers rest home level care at its new VNA Senior Living Community at Highland Avenue.



Linda S. Cornell, RN, the president/CEO of VNA Senior Living, has been at the forefront of creating innovative models for senior residential care. Ms. Cornell reports that the rest home model is an excellent choice and represents a valuable resource for seniors and their families.



"Licensed by MDPH, this is ideal for seniors who need a bit more support than assisted living but do not require a skilled nursing home setting. It is also a great option for those who are currently in a nursing home receiving what is known as a "custodial level" or long-term care, or anyone who would benefit from a secure, friendly, supportive, family-type atmosphere.



Ms. Cornell goes on to describe what a level four rest home can provide, and what differentiates them from nursing homes, as well as assisted living residences.



"First and foremost, all of our rooms are private, are about the size of studio apartments, and can be furnished by either the resident or by the VNA. Our staff can help with:



-- Bathing/showering/ grooming



-- Continence management



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-- Medication administration (not just medication reminders)



-- Special dietary requirements



-- Onsite health programs for managing medical care and podiatry, as well as visiting nurses, therapists, and physicians through the PACE Program, which brings primary care services directly to the resident and includes dental, optometry, and audiology, as well as all medications and supplies."



The VNA has made helping seniors and their families navigate senior services and residential alternatives their life's work. The VNA is expert in sorting out even the most difficult and complex financial and care situations, particularly when a nursing home seems to be the only option.



According to Ms. Cornell, "Rest home level care is about half the cost of a nursing facility, and there are at least two-state funded programs that can help low-income seniors when private funds run low. You may be pleasantly surprised that a rest home may be your best option!"



The VNA's Senior Living Rest Home on Highland Avenue in Somerville is a special one-of-a-kind community with many unique common areas, including cozy living rooms on all floors, library, atrium sun garden, patios, hair salon, private dining rooms for family gatherings, and a beautiful chapel offering Catholic Mass and other prayer services for all denominations. The grounds and gardens are lovely, and the location in the heart of Somerville is on public transportation.



For more information, please contact Ana, housing director, at 617-718-2623, or email info@vnaem.org. Applications are available at www.vnaem.org.