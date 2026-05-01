Covenant Health names Kim Baker president of post-acute care

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ANDOVER -- Covenant Health has appointed Kim Baker, MA, as vice president of Covenant Health and president of our post-acute care ministry. In this senior leadership role, Baker will be responsible for guiding the organization's long-term care and assisted living services across the system.



Baker brings extensive leadership experience across the healthcare continuum, including acute hospitals, rehabilitation services, and post-acute care operations. She has a strong record of advancing clinical quality, operational performance, and strategic growth, while building high-performing teams focused on patient-centered care.



In her new role, Baker will provide strategic leadership and operational oversight for Covenant Health's skilled nursing, long-term care, and assisted living services. She will work closely with facility administrators, local boards, and system leaders to strengthen clinical, financial, and operational excellence across Covenant Health's post-acute ministries. Baker will also focus on improving transitions of care between hospitals and post-acute settings to ensure patients and residents receive coordinated, high-quality care.



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"Kim brings a remarkable depth of experience and a strong commitment to mission-driven healthcare," said Steve Grubbs, president/CEO of Covenant Health. "Her leadership will help us continue to strengthen the services we provide to residents and families while ensuring our post-acute ministries remain strong and sustainable for the future."



Baker most recently served as senior vice president at Trinity Health New York, where she oversaw a multisite hospital portfolio, including St. Peter's Hospital in Albany and Samaritan Hospital in Troy. In that role, she was responsible for strategic planning, quality improvement, physician engagement, and operational performance for a large healthcare network serving hundreds of thousands of patients annually.



Throughout her career, Baker has been recognized for fostering cultures of collaboration, transparency, and accountability, while advancing innovative care models that improve patient outcomes and patient/resident experience.



Baker earned her master of arts degree from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, and has pursued advanced leadership development in healthcare strategy, quality improvement, and system integration. She also holds a Nursing Home Administrator license in Massachusetts. She is actively engaged in community and professional service, contributing her time to initiatives that support patient care, workforce development, and community health.



As president of post-acute care, Baker will serve as a member of Covenant Health's Corporate Leadership Team and will help guide system-wide strategy while ensuring that post-acute services reflect the organization's mission and Catholic healthcare values.



"Post-acute care plays a critical role in the healing journey for many patients and residents," Baker said. "I am honored to join Covenant Health and look forward to working with the talented teams across the system to strengthen care for the communities we serve."







About Covenant Health



Covenant Health is an innovative, Catholic regional healthcare system and a leader in values-based, not-for-profit health and elder care. Covenant's family of organizations includes hospitals, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, assisted living, and independent senior residences throughout New England and Pennsylvania. We are one of New England's largest non-profit post-acute care providers. Covenant Health is fully committed to offering a continuum of high-quality, compassionate care to the individuals and communities we serve. Please visit www.covenanthealth.net to learn more about us or to review a list of associated locations.