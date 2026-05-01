Healthy aging and the mind-body connection

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Retirement is often framed as a time of slowing down, but a growing body of research -- and countless lived experiences -- suggest that later life can be a period of growth, resilience, and renewed purpose.



A landmark study by Yale University School of Public Health challenges long-held assumptions about aging. Tracking more than 10,000 adults during a 12-year period, researchers found that individuals with a strong sense of purpose and positive beliefs about aging were significantly more likely to experience improvements in cognitive and physical function. These benefits persisted even after accounting for factors such as chronic illness, depression, and prior health setbacks.



In other words, how we think about aging -- and how we choose to engage with life -- can directly shape how well we age. This mind-body connection is something communities like New Horizons at Marlborough strive to nurture every day.



At New Horizons, we see firsthand how purpose and optimism influence overall wellbeing. Our residents are not only staying active; they are staying engaged, connected, and inspired.



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New Horizons offers a wide range of opportunities that support both physical vitality and emotional fulfillment of its 475 residents. Dozens gather daily for morning exercise, while many more take part in Watercise classes, enjoy open swim in the heated indoor lap pool, visit the on-site fitness center, or walk the community's indoor and outdoor trails. These routines promote strength, balance, and cardiovascular health -- key components of healthy aging.



Equally important are opportunities for creative expression and social connection. The community chorus, with 25 active participants, brings together hundreds more through well-attended seasonal concerts. This spring's program features beloved classics such as "Imagine," "Singin' in the Rain," and "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin.'"



For those who enjoy hands-on creativity, groups like Busy Hands and Diamond Gals provide meaningful outlets. Members knit, crochet, and craft items that are sold at on-campus events. The proceeds are then matched by Cummings Foundation, New Horizons' parent organization, and donated to local nonprofits selected by the groups. These efforts not only spark creativity but also reinforce a sense of purpose through giving.



Service remains a cornerstone of life at New Horizons. The Community Cares group organizes outreach efforts supporting local shelters, food banks, veterans' services, and youth organizations. Meanwhile, residents with a passion for gardening tend to flourishing vegetable and flower plots, with more than 50 tomato plants grown on campus last year alone. In the colder months, greenhouses keep the spirit of cultivation alive.



Although New Horizons is not a faith-based community, spiritual life also plays a central role. Daily Catholic Mass draws large gatherings to the on-site Cushing Chapel of the Good Shepherd, where many residents serve as greeters, lectors, Eucharistic ministers, and sacristans. Weekly prayer services and bible study, along with regular Protestant and Jewish services, provide opportunities for reflection, fellowship, and faith -- an important dimension of holistic wellbeing for many older adults.



Programs like the Passport series further enrich daily life by inviting residents to explore cultures from around the world through food, music, and storytelling. A recent musical performance by a Berklee College of Music alumnus drew dozens, underscoring the community's commitment to lifelong learning and enrichment.



For resident Kathy Powers, the impact of this environment is deeply personal.



"Living in this wonderful village atmosphere has really assisted me, especially my emotional wellbeing, and has allowed my self-care to flourish," Powers shared. "My long list of what I love here includes kind and friendly residents and staff, delicious meals, activities, my little garden plot, and my view of the meadow -- birds and other critters, gorgeous sunsets, and the stars. Joy every day!"



Powers' words echo the findings of the Yale study. When older adults are surrounded by opportunities to connect, contribute, and grow, they are well positioned not only to maintain but to enhance their quality of life.



As more seniors and their families consider the next chapter, communities that foster purpose, positivity, and engagement are helping to redefine what it means to age well.







About New Horizons



New Horizons at Marlborough is a not-for-profit community offering a full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, respite stays, and an on-campus geri-psychiatric program. Residents enjoy a robust calendar of events and activities, including art programs, educational presentations, movies, book and bocce clubs, trivia and card tournaments, live entertainment, and off-site excursions to museums, restaurants, shows, and sporting events.



Thanks to a unique rate-lock policy, incoming new residents are guaranteed no increases to their rent and board fees for at least their first six years -- a benefit many enjoy for much longer. Residences for a single person, including three gourmet meals daily, are available from $3,400 per month. More information is available at CountryCommunities.com.



Prospective residents and their families are encouraged to call 508-460-5200 to schedule a tour, meet residents and staff, sample a home-cooked meal, and attend Mass.







BETSY CONNOLLY, MS, GERONTOLOGY, IS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF NEW HORIZONS AT MARLBOROUGH.