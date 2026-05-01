Emma O'Donoghue: A journey of growth, gratitude, and heart

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If Celtic Angels had a story that perfectly reflects growth, resilience, and the power of people helping people, it would look a lot like Emma O'Donoghue's journey.



Born in the Bronx in 1989, Emma's life quickly became one of movement and connection. At just two years old, she moved with her family to Galway, Ireland, before returning to New York at age six. By 12, she was back in Galway again -- eventually making her way to Boston in 2012 at the age of 22. Today, Emma describes her life as the best of both worlds, deeply rooted in both Ireland and America.



Emma joined Celtic Angels in February 2013, initially balancing her role with a part-time waitressing job. "Hard to believe it's been 13 years," she says -- years marked by steady growth, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to the people she serves.



Before settling into life in Boston, Emma built a strong foundation in business and finance, graduating from a level five business administration program at Galway Technical Institute and studying accountancy at Galway Mayo Institute of Technology. Along the way, she worked part-time at a small supermarket called Centra -- where she met her husband, Chris. "That's another story," she laughs.



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Upon arriving in Boston, Emma's work ethic kicked into high gear. Her first role was with Restaurant Associates, working in catering for Bain Capital in the John Hancock building. Eager to build a life for herself, she added a second job at Whiskey Priest in the Seaport as a host and waitress. Emma remains deeply grateful for the opportunities, referrals, friendships, and support she received during those early years. "It's all who you know," she reflects, "and the friends I made from day one are still my friends today."



At Celtic Angels, Emma's career path has been one of continuous evolution. She began as a receptionist, then moved into scheduling coordination, hiring and recruiting, and today serves as an on-call supervisor. What she values most -- beyond the incredible team -- is the flexibility and trust that allowed her role to grow alongside her life. "Each stage fit where I was at the time," she says, "and that made all the difference."



When asked what she would say to a young woman considering a career in home health care, Emma doesn't hesitate: "It's a rewarding career -- for both the caregiver and the client -- and a great starting point for anyone looking to grow in the healthcare field."



What inspires her most? "Every day is different," Emma shares. "There's always something new to learn, new people to meet, and so many individuals who inspire me." In her personal life, inspiration comes from family. "Never take anything for granted. Every day is precious."



Outside of work, Emma treasures time with her husband Chris and their two children, McKenna and Padraic. Traveling is a passion -- especially trips back to Ireland once or twice a year to visit family and friends -- along with exploring new places across the U.S. in between. Most of all, she loves being present for her children, whether cheering them on at activities or simply enjoying time together at home.



Emma O'Donoghue's story is one of gratitude, perseverance, and heart -- qualities that reflect not only her personal journey, but the very spirit of Celtic Angels.