Cheverus profiles: Sylvia Paladino of St. Thomas the Apostle, Millis

MILLIS -- Sylvia Paladino's mother was given an ultimatum.



Either she could work for the government of her native Poland as a spy, or she would be exiled to the U.S. She chose the latter. In her adopted country, she worked as a cleaning lady and met Paladino's father, the son of a famous Polish geologist, who had gone to the U.S. to further his education.



Paladino herself has been to Poland 25 times. She speaks to her two sons, two-year-old Dominic and two-month-old Benedict, exclusively in Polish. The country's Catholic heritage and 20th-century saints like St. Faustina Kowalska, St. Maximilian Kolbe, and Pope St. John Paul II, inspire her.



"It's a really strong country," she said. "Lots of strong people."



Paladino has had to be strong throughout her life. Dominic and Benedict are her two children "on this side of Heaven." Her other two children were miscarriages.



"The miscarriages are so heartbreaking for everyone, for anyone, and for me especially," she said. "It was so hard, it's the darkest time in my life."



After losing two of her babies, she decided to devote her time to the children in her parish, St. Thomas the Apostle in Millis. She runs Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, a Montessori-influenced method of religious education, four times every two weeks for 80 children from ages three to 12.



Advertisement

"It's crazy to think, like, 20 kids in this room, but it's silent sometimes," she said. "For the younger kids, they get so focused and everything is available, and I'm teaching them individually, and it's a very calm environment."



For her work at St. Thomas, Paladino was one of 101 people in the Archdiocese of Boston to receive the Cheverus Award in 2025. Named after the first bishop of Boston, the annual awards honor long and devoted service to the Church. Paladino, 28, is far younger than the average Cheverus Award recipient.



"I wasn't doing any of the things I do here to get this award, but it's an honor to be recognized, because it's all for the Lord that I do what I do," she said.



"Above all, she does it with such a grateful heart and always has a smile on her face," wrote Father Sinisa Ubiparipovic, pastor of St. Thomas, when nominating her for the award. "It is amazing how much she does and how much her love for our Lord is manifested in everything that she does."



Paladino lives in Holliston with her husband, Michael, and their children. She goes out of her way to worship and volunteer at St. Thomas.



"Father Sinisa, he's a great priest," she said. "He has amazing homilies and makes confession very available, and adoration of the Eucharist constantly."



St. Thomas is an active parish, and Paladino likes it that way.



When The Pilot visited her on April 17, she was sitting with Dominic and Benedict in the vestibule of the church while adoration was taking place. She sat down in the parish's "small hall" for the interview, only to have to move to the larger parish hall down the street because a meeting was scheduled there. The large hall is where Paladino forms children in Catechesis of the Good Shepherd. Rather than requiring every child to learn the same lesson, CGS is taught in an "atrium" with a variety of hands-on activities specifically made for children. She likes CGS because it comes from a child's soul, not a textbook.



"It's very at their level, hands-on," she said. "That's how they learn, especially at this age."



Dominic played with a child-sized altar and chalices, designed for children to learn how Mass is celebrated. Dominic is one of his mother's students in CGS, and he has been since he was three months old. Sometimes Paladino is exhausted before CGS and wishes she had the day off. Once the day is over, however, she feels full of grace.



"It gives me life doing this," she said.



She has also been an actress since she was in high school. Her last performance was in a community theater production of "Fiddler on the Roof," where she played Tzeitel. Dominic also appeared as her character's son. She was in the middle of another show when she became pregnant with Benedict and had to back out. In school, she appeared in a few Shakespeare plays, and as Frenchie in "Grease."



"I loved making people laugh and think," she said.



Growing up in St. Paul Parish in Wellesley with her parents and two siblings, Paladino would bike to daily Mass as a sixth grader. She would always be the youngest one there. Her grandmother inspired her devotion.



Paladino would pray the rosary every day. Her mother thought she was crazy. It was Paladino who felt crazy, having such strong faith in a secular public school. Those feelings intensified when she went to Pace University in New York City to study theater. It was a "very competitive acting program" where Catholicism was the object of mockery.



She made sure to attend Mass every day.



"I really want the world to have more Catholic actors, because that world is so secular," she said, adding, "It gives so many opportunities to evangelize."



After graduating from Pace, she returned to Massachusetts and became a Montessori pre-K teacher at St. Benedict Classical Academy in Natick. Once she married Michael and gave birth to Dominic, she started her own home daycare. Currently, she has 12 children enrolled.



"I run it in a very calm way," she said.



She wants to have as many children with Michael as God will allow.



"The reason why I want a big family is to bring more kids closer to God, and CGS does that, too," she said.