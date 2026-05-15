The Communion Rite -- Breaking of the Bread

The litany style "Lamb of God" intercessions indicate we are at the "Breaking of the Bread."



The "Breaking of the Bread" is one of many names that have been and still are synonyms for the Mass. Some others are The Lord's Supper, Eucharist, Paschal Banquet, Memorial, and Communion. These and others we find throughout the Roman Missal and the GIRM.



The Lamb of God litany is recited or sung by the whole assembly. During this litany, the priest himself, if any deacons or concelebrants are present, distributes the hosts consecrated during the Eucharistic Prayer into separate vessels (ciboria). There is no need for any minister, ordained or lay, to approach the tabernacle since the hosts needed for each Mass are consecrated at the Mass. If Holy Communion under both kinds is the commendable practice, the Precious Blood is already in separate chalices prepared at the Presentation of Gifts.



The litany for this part of the Mass continues until the priest has finished the Breaking of the Bread. While the Lamb of God is being sung or spoken, the priest breaks a host and places a small piece of it into the chalice. He says quietly, "May this mingling of the Body and Blood of our Lord Jesus Christ bring eternal life to us who receive it."



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The intercessions are "Lamb of God, you take away the sins of the world, have mercy on us." This invocation and response are repeated at least one more time, but may be repeated additional times. Other titles of the Lord are not included in this litany. The final invocation is "Lamb of God, you take away the sins of the world, grant us peace."



The invocation is very biblical, as is so much of the Mass. At the beginning of the Gospel according to St. John (1:29), John the Baptist sees Jesus and, fulfilling John's own role as the announcer, John cries out to his own disciples, "Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!"



During this part of the Mass, there are four prayers that are private prayers of the priest during the Breaking of the Bread. He is instructed to say these quietly. And since they are his private prayers, he does not make them prayers of the rest of the assembly by changing the first-person singular to its plural, nor does he pray in the same tone and volume that he does otherwise. The second prayer provides alternatives for the priest.



The priest then, first having genuflected, takes the host and holds it over the paten or the chalice, raises it slightly, and, facing the people, shows it to them and invites the assembly to join him in a proclamation of faith that announces the Lord's presence: "Behold the Lamb of God, behold him who takes away the sins of the world. Blessed are those called to the supper of the Lamb."



We respond, "Lord, I am not worthy that you should enter under my roof, but only say the word and my soul shall be healed."



Once again, a biblical text becomes our prayer. Recall Jesus' encounter with the centurion in the Gospel according to St. Matthew (8:8). The centurion had heard about Jesus and his healing ministry. He seeks out Jesus and asks that Jesus heal his servant. Although some distance from the place where the servant is suffering, the centurion is quite sure that Jesus can and will do this even from afar. It is an amazing act of faith. The centurion's words are slightly adapted, changing servant in the Gospel text to soul in the liturgical text.



The priest next receives the Eucharist himself, and the two other private prayers are said, again quietly and personally. When he consumes the host, he says, "May the Body of Christ keep me safe for eternal life." And for the reception of the chalice, "May the Blood of Christ keep me safe for eternal life."



If there are other ordinary or extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion, they come to the sanctuary at this point and take places so that they can receive Holy Communion prior to receiving the vessels from which they will distribute Holy Communion.



In arranging these extraordinary ministers in the sanctuary, they are not to appear in the manner of concelebrants. This means they line up perpendicular to the altar, rather than forming a line or a semicircle behind it.



They receive communion from the priest and deacon. If communion is not available under both kinds for all those who process for Communion, then it should not be for the extraordinary ministers.



The priest and deacon present the vessels, ciboria or chalices, to the extraordinary ministers who reverently proceed to the places assigned for distribution of Holy Communion.