Diaconate -- Word, liturgy, and charity

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"Let them be merciful and zealous, and let them walk according to the truth of the Lord who became servant of all." (St. Polycarp's admonition to deacons, Lumen Gentium, #29)



The Order of Deacons was restored as a permanent and public ministry in the Roman Church at the Second Vatican Council. The diaconate aims to enrich and strengthen the works of service performed by the Church, to enlist a new group of devout and competent married and single men in the active ministry of the Church, and to aid in extending needed charitable and liturgical service to the faithful. Wives of deacons assist in many of these areas. The number of deacons has continued to grow steadily, and there are now more than 16,000 permanent deacons ministering in the United States.



There are more than 265 deacons in the Archdiocese of Boston and 43 men currently in formation.



A deacon is ordained to the three-fold ministry of word, liturgy, and charity, working in obedience to his bishop and in close fraternal cooperation with priests. Through the sacrament of Holy Orders, the deacon acquires a special relationship to the bishop. While all Christians are called to serve others, the deacon is an icon of the Servant Christ in the Church. The deacon should be a creative leader who gradually initiates a meaningful response of loving service from the community to those in spiritual or material need.



The deacon's ministry of word, liturgy and charity may include:



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-- Word: proclaiming the Gospel, preaching at Mass, catechesis, evangelization, and sacramental preparation



-- Liturgy: serving at the Eucharistic table, solemnly baptizing, witnessing marriages, bringing viaticum to the dying, and presiding over funerals and burials



-- Charity: serving the poor and marginalized, visiting the sick and imprisoned, ministering to the dying







Q and A about prerequisites



The deacon is called personally and ecclesially to serve after the manner of Jesus. He is, first and foremost, a Christian man in his usual employment and lifestyle, trained and formed by additional study and prayer for a special ministry to the community as an ordained minister. Consideration is given to the following as to a man's suitability for the Diaconate Formation Program:



-- Age: At least 35, and no more than 65, at the time of ordination



-- Status: A Roman Catholic, married or single, of sound moral character, mature faith and possessing a sense of vocation to service



-- Family: If married, a partner in a stable marriage for at least eight to 10 years at the time of ordination, who has the expressed consent and support of his wife, and whose children are of such an age and adjustment so as not to be unduly affected by their father's pursuit of a life that involves special apostolic commitments



-- Natural gifts: Demonstrates the basic potential to develop the ministerial skills of relating to people, speaking well and being a spiritual leader



-- Spirituality: A man of prayer willing to make personal sacrifices to be a consecrated sign of God's love for others in his vocation to serve



-- Education: College or some college is recommended but not required; able to handle graduate-level reading and discussion



-- Employment: A person who reflects prior stability in career or work



-- Church/community service, involvement: A man living the Christian life who has demonstrated active apostolic involvement and leadership among the people of God



-- Formation: Successful completion of a four-year program that includes intellectual, pastoral, spiritual, and human formation



The best credential a candidate can bring to the diaconate is his past performance: personal, familial, professional, ecclesial, and social.



Discerning a vocation to the permanent diaconate?



Check this link: bostondiaconate.org/who-is-the-deacon or your own diocese's Office for Permanent Deacons.



Talk to your pastor or another priest.



Meet with a man currently serving as a deacon or a retired deacon to learn about his life and ministry.