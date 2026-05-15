Coordinating vocation offices

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Vocation offices of religious congregations of men and women work together to get the message about vocations to consecrated life to the Church. One of those is the National Religious Vocation Conference, nrvc.net/home. There is much information for inquirers and even more links at their site. Here's a bit about what they tell about their mission.







Our vision



The National Religious Vocation Conference has a vision to set the world ablaze with the fire of God's love through the prophetic, joyful witness of religious sisters, brothers, and priests as radical disciples of Jesus.







Our mission



The National Religious Vocation Conference is a catalyst for vocation discernment and the full flourishing of religious life as sisters, brothers, and priests for the ongoing transformation of the world.







Our purpose



To accomplish its mission, the National Religious Vocation Conference, in collaboration with its members and strategic partners, provides professional development, advocacy, education, resources, and networking opportunities to support vocation ministry and religious life.







Our values



In presenting religious life as a viable, prophetic option that remains mystery and gift, the NRVC seeks to:



1. Provide professional development, best practices, and shared wisdom to animate the elements of vocation ministry: encounter, invitation, and accompaniment;



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2. Foster a culture of vocations in a spirit of collaboration, joy, and hope to inspire and be inspired by the minds and hearts of the young church;



3. Celebrate the charism of each Catholic religious institute as part of the mission of Jesus; and



4. Grow and nurture an intercultural approach to vocation ministry.



Our reach continues to grow internationally through our website and printed resources, publications, YouTube videos, and social media sites. The monthly digital newsletter is mailed to all members, collaborators, diocesan vocation offices, and vicars/delegates for religious.



This link takes you to their members' vocation sites: nrvc.net/re_institutions.



Each year, the Vision Vocation Network publishes online and in print a guide for seekers where multiple congregations of women and men tell their stories and introduce you to their missions, ministries, and members. The issuu.com/visionvocationguide/docs/2026_vision.



At its main site (vocationnetwork.org/en/main), you can find links to much helpful information about vocations in general, FAQ, and links to diocesan and religious order vocation offices.



Our own Office for Vocations of the archdiocese focuses on vocations to the priesthood of the archdiocese, its primary mission (vocationsboston.org).



Talking with an archdiocesan priest or several of them will help you understand their ministry and any of them will point you to someone who can help you in your discernment process.