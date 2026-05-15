Spring 2026 seminarians
Fritz Anacreon, 2027, Divine Mercy Parish, Quincy, St. Augustine Seminary, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Diego Arellano, 2034, Queen of Peace Parish, Aurora, Colo., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Luca Azzani, 2031, St. Joseph Parish, Martinsburg, W. Va., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
John Vincent Barcinas, 2031, Ascension of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Parish, Sudbury, St. John Seminary, Boston
Alden M. Bronson, 2028, Sacred Hearts Parish, Haverhill, St. John Seminary, Boston
Joshua Campbell, 2031, St. Adelaide Parish, Peabody, Our Lady of Providence Seminary, Providence, R.I.
Juan Christian Cano Alarcon, 2034, St. Gertrude Parish, Franklin Park, Ill., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Paulo Sergio Carvalho, 2028, St. Vincent Martyr Parish, Sao Vincente, Sao Paulo, Brazil, St. John Seminary, Boston
Michael Rene Castellon Rios, 2029, Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Parish, Chinandega, Nicaragua, Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Alexander J. Charow, 2027, National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Washington, D.C., St. John Seminary, Boston
Nicholas C. Colon, 2028, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Brockton, St. John Seminary, Boston
Alexander De Tirado, 2031, Mother of Christ Parish, Miami, Fla., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Patrick Earley, 2031, St. Paul Parish, Hingham, St. John Seminary, Boston
Kyle Ellis, 2030, St. Patrick Parish, Stoneham, Our Lady of Providence Seminary, Providence, R.I.
Alexis Garcia, 2035, Queen of Peace Parish, Denver, Colo., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Gerson Garcia, 2030, Mary Immaculate Parish, Pacoima, Calif., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Ryan P. Henderson, 2028, Ascension of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Parish, Sudbury, St. John Seminary, Boston
Joseph P. Jasinski, 2027, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Topsfield, St. John Seminary, Boston
Samuel C. Kalu, 2028, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Brookline, St. John Seminary, Boston
Jake V. Livingstone, 2028, Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Parish, Newton, St. John Seminary, Boston
John V. Manning, 2031, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Providence, R.I., St. John Seminary, Boston
Sean McKeown, 2030, Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Parish, Newton, St. John Seminary, Boston
Rafael Milla, 2030, Our Lady of Belen Parish, Belen, N. Mex., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Maximillian Muenke, 2027, St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish, Bethesda, Md., Pope St. John XXIII Seminary, Weston
Louis Namugera, 2027, St. Joseph Parish, Needham, Pope St. John XXIII Seminary, Weston
Gustavo Neitzke, 2028, Catedral Sao Jose Parish, Campo Mourao, Brazil, Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Samuel Neumann, 2031, St. Leonard of Port Maurice Parish, Boston, St. John Seminary, Boston
Kennedy C. Oguijuba, 2029, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Boston, St. John Seminary, Boston
Juan Ortega Bran, 2031, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Brookline, Sacred Heart Seminary, Brusque, Santa Catarina, Brazil
Rafael Ortiz, 2034, Immaculate Conception Parish, Revere, Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Tomas Plasencia, 2031, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Millis, Our Lady of Providence Seminary, Providence, R.I.
Edward Rodriguez, 2029, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Houston, Texas, Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Connor Roukey, 2030, St. Bridget Parish, Abington, St. John Seminary, Boston
Aaron C. Sanz, 2028, Holy Redeemer and St. Mary Parish, West New York, N.J., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Romeo Saucedo, 2035, St. James Parish, Denver, Colo., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Henry Seuffert, 2031, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Ridgewood, N.J., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Paul Simko, 2031, St. Patrick Parish, Stoneham, Holy Trinity Seminary, Dallas, Texas
Christopher Siverio, 2035, St. Mary Parish, Plainfield, N.J., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Rafael Stefano Rubio, 2033, St. Cecilia Parish, Hialeah, Fla., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Angel Velasquez, 2034, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Oren, Utah, Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Isaac Velasquez, 2032, Queen of the Universe Parish, Chicago, Ill., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline
Timothy J. Walsh, 2027, Our Lady of the Visitation Parish, Milton, St. John Seminary, Boston
Liam M. Warner, 2028, St. Paul Parish, Cambridge, St. John Seminary, Boston