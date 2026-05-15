Spring 2026 seminarians

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Fritz Anacreon, 2027, Divine Mercy Parish, Quincy, St. Augustine Seminary, Toronto, Ontario, Canada



Diego Arellano, 2034, Queen of Peace Parish, Aurora, Colo., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Luca Azzani, 2031, St. Joseph Parish, Martinsburg, W. Va., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



John Vincent Barcinas, 2031, Ascension of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Parish, Sudbury, St. John Seminary, Boston



Alden M. Bronson, 2028, Sacred Hearts Parish, Haverhill, St. John Seminary, Boston



Joshua Campbell, 2031, St. Adelaide Parish, Peabody, Our Lady of Providence Seminary, Providence, R.I.



Juan Christian Cano Alarcon, 2034, St. Gertrude Parish, Franklin Park, Ill., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Paulo Sergio Carvalho, 2028, St. Vincent Martyr Parish, Sao Vincente, Sao Paulo, Brazil, St. John Seminary, Boston



Michael Rene Castellon Rios, 2029, Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Parish, Chinandega, Nicaragua, Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Alexander J. Charow, 2027, National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Washington, D.C., St. John Seminary, Boston



Nicholas C. Colon, 2028, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Brockton, St. John Seminary, Boston



Alexander De Tirado, 2031, Mother of Christ Parish, Miami, Fla., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Patrick Earley, 2031, St. Paul Parish, Hingham, St. John Seminary, Boston



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Kyle Ellis, 2030, St. Patrick Parish, Stoneham, Our Lady of Providence Seminary, Providence, R.I.



Alexis Garcia, 2035, Queen of Peace Parish, Denver, Colo., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Gerson Garcia, 2030, Mary Immaculate Parish, Pacoima, Calif., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Ryan P. Henderson, 2028, Ascension of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Parish, Sudbury, St. John Seminary, Boston



Joseph P. Jasinski, 2027, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Topsfield, St. John Seminary, Boston



Samuel C. Kalu, 2028, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Brookline, St. John Seminary, Boston



Jake V. Livingstone, 2028, Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Parish, Newton, St. John Seminary, Boston



John V. Manning, 2031, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Providence, R.I., St. John Seminary, Boston



Sean McKeown, 2030, Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Parish, Newton, St. John Seminary, Boston



Rafael Milla, 2030, Our Lady of Belen Parish, Belen, N. Mex., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Maximillian Muenke, 2027, St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish, Bethesda, Md., Pope St. John XXIII Seminary, Weston



Louis Namugera, 2027, St. Joseph Parish, Needham, Pope St. John XXIII Seminary, Weston



Gustavo Neitzke, 2028, Catedral Sao Jose Parish, Campo Mourao, Brazil, Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Samuel Neumann, 2031, St. Leonard of Port Maurice Parish, Boston, St. John Seminary, Boston



Kennedy C. Oguijuba, 2029, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Boston, St. John Seminary, Boston



Juan Ortega Bran, 2031, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Brookline, Sacred Heart Seminary, Brusque, Santa Catarina, Brazil



Rafael Ortiz, 2034, Immaculate Conception Parish, Revere, Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Tomas Plasencia, 2031, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Millis, Our Lady of Providence Seminary, Providence, R.I.



Edward Rodriguez, 2029, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Houston, Texas, Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Connor Roukey, 2030, St. Bridget Parish, Abington, St. John Seminary, Boston



Aaron C. Sanz, 2028, Holy Redeemer and St. Mary Parish, West New York, N.J., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Romeo Saucedo, 2035, St. James Parish, Denver, Colo., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Henry Seuffert, 2031, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Ridgewood, N.J., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Paul Simko, 2031, St. Patrick Parish, Stoneham, Holy Trinity Seminary, Dallas, Texas



Christopher Siverio, 2035, St. Mary Parish, Plainfield, N.J., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Rafael Stefano Rubio, 2033, St. Cecilia Parish, Hialeah, Fla., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Angel Velasquez, 2034, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Oren, Utah, Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Isaac Velasquez, 2032, Queen of the Universe Parish, Chicago, Ill., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline



Timothy J. Walsh, 2027, Our Lady of the Visitation Parish, Milton, St. John Seminary, Boston



Liam M. Warner, 2028, St. Paul Parish, Cambridge, St. John Seminary, Boston