Spring 2026 seminarians

Specials Friday 15th of May 2026
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Fritz Anacreon, 2027, Divine Mercy Parish, Quincy, St. Augustine Seminary, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Diego Arellano, 2034, Queen of Peace Parish, Aurora, Colo., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Luca Azzani, 2031, St. Joseph Parish, Martinsburg, W. Va., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

John Vincent Barcinas, 2031, Ascension of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Parish, Sudbury, St. John Seminary, Boston

Alden M. Bronson, 2028, Sacred Hearts Parish, Haverhill, St. John Seminary, Boston

Joshua Campbell, 2031, St. Adelaide Parish, Peabody, Our Lady of Providence Seminary, Providence, R.I.

Juan Christian Cano Alarcon, 2034, St. Gertrude Parish, Franklin Park, Ill., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Paulo Sergio Carvalho, 2028, St. Vincent Martyr Parish, Sao Vincente, Sao Paulo, Brazil, St. John Seminary, Boston

Michael Rene Castellon Rios, 2029, Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Parish, Chinandega, Nicaragua, Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Alexander J. Charow, 2027, National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Washington, D.C., St. John Seminary, Boston

Nicholas C. Colon, 2028, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Brockton, St. John Seminary, Boston

Alexander De Tirado, 2031, Mother of Christ Parish, Miami, Fla., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Patrick Earley, 2031, St. Paul Parish, Hingham, St. John Seminary, Boston

Kyle Ellis, 2030, St. Patrick Parish, Stoneham, Our Lady of Providence Seminary, Providence, R.I.

Alexis Garcia, 2035, Queen of Peace Parish, Denver, Colo., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Gerson Garcia, 2030, Mary Immaculate Parish, Pacoima, Calif., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Ryan P. Henderson, 2028, Ascension of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Parish, Sudbury, St. John Seminary, Boston

Joseph P. Jasinski, 2027, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Topsfield, St. John Seminary, Boston

Samuel C. Kalu, 2028, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Brookline, St. John Seminary, Boston

Jake V. Livingstone, 2028, Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Parish, Newton, St. John Seminary, Boston

John V. Manning, 2031, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Providence, R.I., St. John Seminary, Boston

Sean McKeown, 2030, Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Parish, Newton, St. John Seminary, Boston

Rafael Milla, 2030, Our Lady of Belen Parish, Belen, N. Mex., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Maximillian Muenke, 2027, St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish, Bethesda, Md., Pope St. John XXIII Seminary, Weston

Louis Namugera, 2027, St. Joseph Parish, Needham, Pope St. John XXIII Seminary, Weston

Gustavo Neitzke, 2028, Catedral Sao Jose Parish, Campo Mourao, Brazil, Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Samuel Neumann, 2031, St. Leonard of Port Maurice Parish, Boston, St. John Seminary, Boston

Kennedy C. Oguijuba, 2029, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Boston, St. John Seminary, Boston

Juan Ortega Bran, 2031, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Brookline, Sacred Heart Seminary, Brusque, Santa Catarina, Brazil

Rafael Ortiz, 2034, Immaculate Conception Parish, Revere, Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Tomas Plasencia, 2031, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Millis, Our Lady of Providence Seminary, Providence, R.I.

Edward Rodriguez, 2029, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Houston, Texas, Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Connor Roukey, 2030, St. Bridget Parish, Abington, St. John Seminary, Boston

Aaron C. Sanz, 2028, Holy Redeemer and St. Mary Parish, West New York, N.J., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Romeo Saucedo, 2035, St. James Parish, Denver, Colo., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Henry Seuffert, 2031, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Ridgewood, N.J., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Paul Simko, 2031, St. Patrick Parish, Stoneham, Holy Trinity Seminary, Dallas, Texas

Christopher Siverio, 2035, St. Mary Parish, Plainfield, N.J., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Rafael Stefano Rubio, 2033, St. Cecilia Parish, Hialeah, Fla., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Angel Velasquez, 2034, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Oren, Utah, Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Isaac Velasquez, 2032, Queen of the Universe Parish, Chicago, Ill., Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Brookline

Timothy J. Walsh, 2027, Our Lady of the Visitation Parish, Milton, St. John Seminary, Boston

Liam M. Warner, 2028, St. Paul Parish, Cambridge, St. John Seminary, Boston