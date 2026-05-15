Glastonbury Abbey invites men to explore monastic life

Read Special Section

In a world marked by constant noise and distraction, Glastonbury Abbey is extending a quiet but compelling invitation: come and see. Catholic unmarried men who feel drawn to a deeper relationship with God are invited to step inside the rhythm of Benedictine life during our upcoming Monastic Experience -- Come and See Weekends, held May 15-17, 2026, or July 24-26, 2026.



Set on the Abbey's peaceful grounds in Hingham, these weekends offer more than a retreat -- they offer a lived experience of monastic life. Guests are welcomed into the monastery's retreat house and into the daily rhythm of the community: prayer, meals, work, and silence.



"The heart of our life is simple," says Abbot Thomas O'Connor, OSB. "We seek God together in prayer, in community, and in the ordinary moments of each day. When someone comes here, even for a weekend, they begin to experience that rhythm -- and sometimes that experience speaks more clearly than words."



Men who attend will pray the Divine Office alongside the monks -- from early morning vigils through evening Compline -- share meals and conversation and enter the balance of silence and fellowship that defines the Benedictine way.



The weekends are designed not as a point of decision, but as a space for honest discernment.



"We don't expect anyone to arrive or leave with all the answers," says Brother Daniel, OSB, vocation director. "St. Benedict invites us to listen -- to Scripture, to silence, and to the movements of the heart. This weekend simply creates the conditions where that kind of listening can begin."



The weekends are open to unmarried Roman Catholic men who are exploring a vocation to monastic life and are drawn to a life of prayer, simplicity, and community.



Those unable to attend are also welcome to arrange a personal visit at another time through the Abbey's Vocations Office.







Monastic Experience: Come and See Weekends



May 15-17, 2026



July 24-26, 2026



To learn more or register, call 781-749-2155 x233 or email vocations@glastonburyabbey.org.







JEAN SCHNORR DIRECTS THE COMMUNICATIONS OF GLASTONBURY ABBEY, HINGHAM.