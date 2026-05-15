'One Nation Under God'

In July of 2024, tens of thousands of Catholics gathered in Indianapolis for the National Eucharistic Congress. It was an extraordinary week of faith with prayer, catechesis, and fellowship. Along with so many others, I experienced the power of God's spirit at work in those days. The fruits of that encounter have continued as the Congress contributed to the revival of faith that we continue to see.



This year, the National Eucharistic Congress has organized a special Eucharistic Pilgrimage to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America. The purpose of the pilgrimage is to pray for our nation, and it coincides with the upcoming consecration of the U.S. to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.



On Memorial Day Weekend, the pilgrimage will set out from St. Augustine, Florida, where the first Mass in the continental U.S. was celebrated in 1565. The Eucharist will then be carried and adored up the East Coast through most of the 13 original colonies.



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On the last weekend in June, the Eucharistic Procession will reach the Archdiocese of Boston. On Friday, June 26, we will welcome the Eucharistic Lord to Plymouth and process from Plymouth Rock to St. Peter's Church for Holy Mass. On Saturday, June 27, the Eucharist will be carried in procession through the historic heart of Boston, walking along the Freedom Trail. At Bunker Hill, there will be a Benediction of the pilgrims and of the city of Boston. That afternoon, there will be Holy Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. On Sunday evening, June 28, the pilgrims will visit Lexington with a procession from St. Brigid's Church to the Battle Green, where we will celebrate the Mass on the Green.



I hope that many will join us for these truly unique opportunities to honor God, adore the Lord, and intercede for the peace and prosperity of our nation. Even if you are not able to participate in the processions and Masses, consider taking time that weekend to pray for peace and to pray for the soul of our nation.



The title given to the 250th anniversary pilgrimage is "One Nation Under God." Seventy-five years ago, the phrase "under God" was added to the Pledge of Allegiance at the direction of President Eisenhower. He wanted to distinguish the United States from godless totalitarian regimes. While we may not have a state religion, the humble recognition of God is a powerful reminder of the dignity and the sacred calling of human beings. This phrase reminds us of the sovereignty of God over all creation and invites us to consecrate the nation by our prayer and to build it up with the exercise of faithful and faith-filled citizenship.







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston