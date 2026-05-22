Recently, I had the privilege of attending the funeral of State Trooper Kevin Trainor, a young trooper who fell in the line of duty. At his funeral, Gov. Healey and Colonel Noble of the State Police spoke of his commitment to serve the citizens of the commonwealth and his courage in risking and losing his life to protect others. His pastor, Father Bob Murray, and the gathered family and friends attested to his integrity and goodness, and his fellow Troopers spoke of the joy he took in his calling and the excellence of his service.



The loss of such a young and good man, devoted to others and to the common good is a terrible loss for his family and for our community. Even as we recognize the magnitude of that loss, our faith teaches us that death does not have the last word. The Lord Jesus, by word and example, taught us to give ourselves to the mission of living for God and for others. In prophetically speaking of His Own sacrifice, the Lord said: "No one has greater love than this, to lay down one's life for one's friends" (John 15:13).



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The fear of death drives so much that is greedy, selfish, and cruel in human beings. Those who dread its shadow seek security through the accumulation of worldly possessions and power. For those who know that the Lord's self-gift has defeated the power of death over us, a different choice is possible. We accept our limits and trust in the unlimited love of the God Who called us into life. We can take the risk of generosity, love, and even self-sacrifice knowing that our Loving God will never abandon us.



Death can feel so senseless and cruel and we might wish never to lose those we love. Trooper Kevin Trainor's sacrifice began not in his passing but with his choices in living. He chose to serve and protect others. On that night, his choice protected so many others from danger and before God, such a gift has eternal significance.



This weekend, we will observe Memorial Day. It is a beautiful time of year, and I hope that we will enjoy good weather and time outside with family and friends. I hope that we also remember and honor the purpose of the holiday.



As Catholics, prayer for the dead is an essential part of our faith and practice. So, pray for the fallen. Pray, too, for their families. Seeing Trooper Trainor's mother and fiancee and family reminded me that others share in the sacrifice of the fallen and that they also deserve gratitude. It is also a time-honored tradition of the faith to visit cemeteries for prayer and to remember. I hope that we also share the remembrance of the fallen with the young and teach another generation about our faith in God and our commitment to the service of others. So many of us have family members, friends or neighbors who serve or who have served. Others still mourn sometimes decades later. This is a good time to find a way to express our gratitude.



None of this is to glorify war. In fact, we ever and always pray for peace. It is to say that sacrifice matters. Imagine a world where there were no men or women to stand in the breach, to serve and protect, to defend the vulnerable and the innocent. The sacrifices of those who give their lives make any kind of peace possible and remind us of the ultimate meaning and purpose of our lives.







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston