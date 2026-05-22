Distribution of Holy Communion -- Preliminary considerations

The next several columns will be reports from parishes about what's happening during the distribution of Holy Communion. These are from personal observation and experience, or from reports from others who were confused, amazed, or stunned by what they reported. Others came with a report and a question, something like "I saw this while I was in another parish. Why are we not seeing this in my parish?"







The circus barker



This was from someone who visited a parish in a neighboring diocese while on vacation.



Just after the priest received Holy Communion and prior to the beginning of the Communion hymn, a deacon moved back and forth in front of the altar, facing the assembly.



He was armed with a set of numbered cards, as was eventually revealed, numbers one, two, three, and four. It was a large church, and so the numbered display cards were quite large. He moved back and forth with number one prominently displayed for all to see.



Movement began in the church. People started leaving pews and heading toward the middle aisle. But it was clearly not everyone who was to receive Communion. They all approached the priest and an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion at the head of the aisle to receive. It was all very smooth and even reverent.



Not knowing what to do, the guest waited.



Advertisement

Next, the deacon, who really should have been distributing Holy Communion as an ordinary minister, now switched to number two, again back and forth. As the first group returned to their places, the second group began to process forward. They all approached the priest and the extraordinary minister of Holy Communion at the head of the aisle to receive. Again, it was all very smooth and reverent.



Still observing, the now baffled guest saw number three, but at the head of the aisle there were now four ministers with small chalices for distribution of the Communion under both kinds. Group three started the procession.



Next, group number four was signaled, and they went forward. The guest was still trying to figure out what was happening here and when she might approach the ministers of Holy Communion.



Alas, there was no number five that might mean "everyone else."



The parishioners had been trained as follows:



#1 approach in this group, if you want to receive on the tongue.



#2 approach in this group, if you want to receive in the hand.



#3 approach in this group, if you want to receive both kinds from the chalice.



#4 approach in this group, if you want to receive both kinds by intinction.



All received standing, the proper position for reception. No one knelt. Think of this scenario. What if a push for optional kneeling to receive Communion starts in the parish? Will they need to add numbers five through eight to accommodate those who choose number one, but kneeling, etc.?



And, of course, there is the unresolved question of the visiting guest. How does a well-disposed and properly prepared visitor to this parish know what to do and when?



This had the side benefit of eliminating anyone approaching for a blessing during the Communion procession. The blessing is given to all at the end of the Mass.







Where did they go?



A priest was distributing Holy Communion as he did each Sunday. In the line, he noticed what he presumed was a family of seven, parents and five children approaching. As they neared him, one by one they passed him by and exited to his left. When he finished and turned to go to the altar, the seven were neatly arranged, kneeling on the step of the sanctuary.



Apparently, this family had its own practice for the reception of Holy Communion.



In this parish, the pastor had catechized his people about the proper reception of Holy Communion. In accord with the GIRM of the Roman Missal of the USA, standing is the proper posture for the reception of Holy Communion.



While no one may be denied Communion because she prefers to kneel, kneeling is not, therefore, an option. It is an accommodation.



The pastor asked this family to see him after Mass to explain personally the proper posture at this parish.



They left the church, choosing not to take him up on his offer, and they never appeared again. Were they visitors? Had they moved to this parish from another where they had been permitted this personal accommodation? Did they go parish searching until they found a place that "did things the correct way?"



The first scenario was apparently very orderly and reverent. However, there are a couple of questions. How many groups are too many? How does a visitor know where he fits in?



The second scenario was troubling for the pastor and probably for many in his parish at Mass that day. He thought, "I offered to explain. Why didn't they come?" Or for the parishioners, "Are we doing something wrong in our parish?"