Archbishop cheers on Brockton Rox at Faith and Family Night

BROCKTON -- Hours after ordaining five new priests for the Archdiocese of Boston, Archbishop Richard G. Henning partook in the national pastime by attending a Brockton Rox-Ottawa Titans baseball game on May 16.



The archbishop's presence was part of the Rox's Faith and Family Night promotion, in collaboration with the archdiocese. The idea for Faith and Family night came from conversations between Archbishop Henning and Brockton Rox co-owner Bill Janetschek.



"They really want to bring families together and have some good old-fashioned fun," said Archdiocese of Boston Director of Family Life and Ecclesial Movements Liz Cotrupi.



Wearing his cassock, Archbishop Henning joined baseball players from Cardinal Spellman High School on the mound for the first pitch. Parishioners from the Catholic Tri-Parishes of Brockton sang the National Anthem.



As spectators, including parishioners from the Tri-Parishes and students from Cardinal Spellman and Trinity Catholic Academy, cheered on the Rox, Archbishop Henning greeted fans. Cotrupi said that by attending the game, the archbishop was following the late Pope Francis's call to be a missionary among the people.



"He's their shepherd, and he needs to go out where they are, and he's so good at doing that," she said. "And this is a great space to do that."



Father Matthew Westcott, pastor of the Tri-Parishes and himself a baseball fan, was also in attendance.



"It's a great opportunity to celebrate the Church, the lived reality of not only what we celebrate at Mass, but the organic rhythms of family life," he said. "This is a great reminder, and the archbishop is a great ambassador of the Lord, but for the people, what's more wholesome than baseball?"



Sadly, despite the presence of Archbishop Henning, divine favor was not on the Rox's side. They lost to the Titans 8-6.

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