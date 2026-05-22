Pastoral Center volunteers beautify Melrose-Wakefield collaborative during annual Service Week

MELROSE -- One-hundred-twenty volunteers from the Archdiocese of Boston Pastoral Center beautified Incarnation Parish in Melrose and Most Blessed Sacrament Parish in Wakefield for the archdiocese's 12th annual Service Week from May 18 to 21.



Since 2008, the archdiocese has spent Service Week beautifying parishes in need of maintenance. On the sunny morning of May 18, Service Week kicked off with 25 volunteers raking leaves and shoveling mulch into wheelbarrows outside Incarnation Parish as the birds chirped above them. The volunteers would replace the old mulch with a fresh layer and plant new flowers and shrubbery.



Later in the week, they would do the same at Most Blessed Sacrament. It is also traditional for the archbishop to participate and lend a hand. This year, Archbishop Richard G. Henning picked up a shovel, a rake, and a leaf blower to assist the volunteer efforts.



The purpose of Service Week is to strengthen ties between the archdiocese's central authority in Braintree and the parishes it serves.



"It lets the parishioners know at the parish that we care, and we also let the pastor, the pastor will know that we're here to help," said Deacon Glenn Smith, who coordinated the volunteers.



Incarnation and Most Blessed Sacrament are a collaborative under the leadership of Pastor Father Michael Rora.



"This is just another way that the diocese has offered to show their commitment to helping the parishes here in Melrose and Wakefield grow and thrive," Father Rora said.

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