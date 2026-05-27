Catholic Colorado: The semiquincentennial in the centennial state

On the cusp of the United States' 250th anniversary and Colorado's 150th, the centennial state and its Catholic witnesses show modern Catholics a path forward.







Colorado celebrates its own 150th anniversary this year, as the rest of the country marks 250 years since the founding of the United States. The two milestones bear an interesting connection. In the very year of independence, one of the most important explorations of Colorado was undertaken by two Franciscan friars: Francisco Atanasio DomÍnguez and Silvestre Vélez de Escalante.







Faith crosses the Rockies



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While the importance of the DomÍnguez-Escalante Expedition should not be overestimated -- it didn't lead to any settlements and mostly focused on Utah -- it nonetheless symbolizes the coming of the Christian faith into Colorado. Their expedition traces the path the Church followed into the Rockies, initially coming up from the south, to be met later from the East by miners. Leaving Santa Fe in the very month independence was declared, the two friars and their companions crossed into the modern-day boundaries of Colorado at the beginning of August 1776. They were not the first Spaniards to enter the territory of the Ute and Arapahoe tribes north of Nueva Mexico -- Juan de OÑate was in 1598, and they also relied on the previous expeditions of Rivera -- but the friars opened up more regular access to it as they laid the foundation for the Santa Fe Trail that would lead from New Mexico to Southern California.







The friars found in Colorado beautiful mountain vistas, remarking that it was cold even in the summer, as well as dangerous canyons and abandoned settlements in the Mesa Verde area. Their journal remarks: "We traveled a league and turned west through very pleasant narrow valleys with woods, very abundant with pastures, with different blooms and flowers." ("The DomÍnguez-Escalante Journal," translated by Fray Angelico Chavez, University of Utah Press, 15). Focusing on possible mission sites more than a continental passage, they insisted to all their companions that they should not "have any purpose other than the one we had, which was God's glory and the good of souls" (40). Their desires would take 110 years to come to fruition with the founding of the first Catholic mission to Native Americans in Colorado, St. Ignatius, on the Southern Ute Reservation in Ignacio, Colorado, in 1886.







From frontier territory to Catholic settlement



Catholic life was slow to arrive in Colorado compared to other parts of the nation, especially given the early settlement of New Mexico not far to the south. The Spanish were never able to create permanent settlements in Colorado, with one failed attempt near Pueblo in 1787. This is where 1776 regains its significance, even for the Church's development in the region. It was only after the United States annexed the Southwest following the Mexican-American War in 1848 that Catholic settlement began. From the south, settlers arrived from Taos to establish San Luis on April 9, 1851. Not long after, in 1858, the Pikes Peak Goldrush brought a flood of miners from the East. From this mix of New Mexican settlers, Native missions and Catholic miners, the Catholic Church of Colorado finally emerged.







In 1860, Father Joseph Projectus Machebeuf arrived from Santa Fe and, in the eight years before he became Denver's first bishop, the energetic priest established 18 churches. I first encountered him through Willa Cather's fictional portrayal of him as the character Vaillant in her novel, "Death Comes for the Archbishop" (and she relied heavily on Machebeuf's letters for the book). Though primarily set in New Mexico, Cather brings the history of the Church in the Southwest to life through the vibrant, often tense meetings of Natives, Mexicans, newly arrived Americans and the French clergy seeking to unite them into a cohesive whole. It was Bishop Machebeuf who presided over the Church when Colorado became a state in 1876.







A little-known bishop with an important lesson



His successor, Bishop Nicholas Matz, likewise came to Colorado as a missionary from France and experienced firsthand the difficulties miners faced in mountain towns, especially as a pastor in Georgetown. Seth Fabian brings this lesser-known figure to life in his new book, "The Pilgrim Bishop: The Spiritual Biography of Nichols C. Matz."







Even after living in Colorado for nearly 12 years and working for the Archdiocese of Denver for six, I didn't know much about this misunderstood and even controversial bishop, who often lacked support from his clergy. Even in a newly established state, still riding high from its mining operations, Bishop Matz interpreted the events around him with a lens formed by the violent revolutions of the Old World, fearing and overestimating the "potential reach of radical socialists or anarchists" (11).







Bishop Matz's difficulty in addressing the social question in his diocese points to an ongoing difficulty for both Colorado and the entire nation in this celebratory year marking their founding. Dr. Fabian raises a fundamental question we must consider: "the question of how individual Catholics live their daily lives in a pluralist society" (386).







We have a strong legacy of Catholic settlement across the continent, of our ancestors seeking to consecrate this land to God. In fact, in just a few weeks, on June 11, the U.S. bishops will do so again when they consecrate the nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Yet we face pressing challenges that call us to wade into difficult social questions, especially those related to technology and artificial intelligence, as Pope Leo XIV is expected to do in his first encyclical, to be released on May 25.







Despite the real challenges, if we advance, as DomÍnguez and Escalante did, seeking "God's glory and the good of souls" above all else, we can continue our great Catholic legacy and open a path for future generations to follow.