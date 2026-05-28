This scene from the film "Sacré Coeur," depicts St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, to whom Jesus was showing his heart between 1673 and 1675 in Paray-le-Monial, in the French region of Burgundy. The French blockbuster is coming to theaters in the U.S. just in time for the consecration of the nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and will premiere for U.S. audiences from June 9-14, 2026. (OSV News photo/courtesy SAJE)
This scene from the film "Sacré Coeur," depicts St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, to whom Jesus was showing his heart between 1673 and 1675 in Paray-le-Monial, in the French region of Burgundy. The French blockbuster is coming to theaters in the U.S. just in time for the consecration of the nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and will premiere for U.S. audiences from June 9-14, 2026. (OSV News photo/courtesy SAJE)
Relics of sister to whom Jesus appeared, showing his Sacred Heart, will come to the U.S. in June
Caroline De Sury, OSV NewsWorld
Thursday 28th of May 2026