In 1926, Pope Pius XI established World Mission Sunday, an annual day to celebrate the mission of the Church. His purpose was to unite the whole of the Catholic world in prayerful support of the missions. He said, "[World Mission Sunday] will foster understanding of the greatness of the missionary task; encourage zeal among the clergy and the people; and offer an opportunity to make the Society for the Propagation of the Faith ever more widely known and encourage offerings for the missions." The Holy Father set the day for this celebration of mission as the second to last -- or penultimate -- Sunday of October. This year, our centennial World Mission Sunday falls on October 18.



St. John Paul II reaffirmed his predecessor's declaration in his message for World Mission Sunday in 1992, "World Mission Sunday . . . Calls us each year in the spirit of the Church's unity and universality, to a renewed commitment to everyone's responsibility for the spread of the Gospel message."



The importance of this day to the growth of the universal Church cannot be understated.



Last year's prayerful sacrifices on World Mission Sunday built 751 new churches; sustained 1,130 mission territories and dioceses; trained 843,785 missionary catechists; and supported 50 percent of all religious sisters worldwide; and helped form 41 percent of the world's seminarians -- that's 82,498 men saying yes to God's call, thanks to the World Mission Sunday collection.

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This year's theme for World Mission Sunday, set by Pope Leo XIV, is "One in Christ, United in Mission." In his message for the day, the pope states, "The annual offerings collected on this day are distributed by the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, on behalf of the Pope, to support the various needs of the Church's mission." He continues, "I renew my heartfelt gratitude for everything you will do to help me help missionaries throughout the world."



To help us celebrate this centennial year, Pope Leo has given us this beautiful prayer. Print it, copy it, and post it on your refrigerator, near your desk, or prayer spot.



Holy Father, grant us to be one in Christ, rooted in his love that unites and renews. Make all members of the Church united in mission, docile to the Holy Spirit, courageous in bearing witness to the Gospel, proclaiming and embodying your faithful love for every creature each day. Bless the missionaries, support them in their efforts, and preserve them in hope. Mary, Queen of the Missions, accompany our evangelizing work in every corner of the earth. Amen.







Know that we'll be praying for you as we recite it daily, preparing for our centennial celebration.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.