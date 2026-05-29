Distribution of Holy Communion -- More reports

We interrupt this Communion Rite . . .



These may not be the introductory words used, but they might well be.



At some point, the principal celebrant intervenes with something like this: "Only Roman Catholics may receive Holy Communion. Catholics who are not in the state of grace may not receive Communion. For example, if you missed Sunday or holyday Mass recently and have not gone to confession, you may not receive Communion."



Some continue to add examples related to irregular marriage, cohabitation, eating meat on the Fridays of Lent, and more.



These are illicit and ill-advised, not to mention that these announcements or admonitions are themselves a violation of the rubrics of the Mass. These and similar statements often have grievous errors -- and unintended consequences.



First, there is no place during the Mass when a priest or anyone else is supposed to make this or any kind of announcement, except after the Prayer after Communion. Most especially, this applies to the Communion Rite. If anything like this is needed, it belongs prior to the opening hymn.



Ideally, the parish is catechized about the reception of Holy Communion. And perhaps bulletin articles may occasionally appear by way of reminder.



The bishops of our country have a comprehensive guideline about this, and it often appears in worship aids, Missalettes, etc.



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Eastern Catholics at that Mass may indeed receive Holy Communion; they are in communion with the pope, but they are not "Roman" Catholics.



What happens if someone does not know which holy day was a day of obligation? She did not commit any sin, but this illicit announcement may cause second thoughts, confusion, and reluctance to receive Holy Communion.



There can also be a reverse issue. "I know I have committed a serious sin, but I will go anyway so people won't look at me and wonder." Maybe people shouldn't wonder, but it could happen and putting someone in this conundrum is simply improper.



Some continue, and in a vain attempt to "soften the approach" and add an "invitation" for those, for whatever reason, not receiving to enter the Communion Procession and cross their hands across their breasts for a "blessing."



Again, there is no indication that this invitation, either as a means to soften the instruction or by itself, should be made to those not receiving Communion. There is no indication that, at this point in the liturgy, any kind of blessing for anyone is to be given by bishops, priests, or deacons, who are the ordinary ministers of Holy Communion. There is the additional complication that extraordinary ministers may not give blessings.



The blessing at the dismissal is indeed for all who have been present and are sent forth with God's blessing.



All of this is confusing enough at Sunday Masses in parishes, but I have reports from confused readers that the practice is frequently even more emphatic and detailed at weddings and funerals.







Ministers at Communion Rite



There are various ministries exercised throughout the Mass and no less so at the Communion Rite.



Eucharistic ministers -- this properly applies only to bishops and presbyters. There are no "extraordinary ministers of the Eucharist" in the Catholic Church.



Ministers of Holy Communion are of two kinds: ordinary ministers -- bishops, presbyters, and deacons, all of these have received the Sacrament of Holy Orders.



Then, there are extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion. These are members of the lay faithful, both female and male, who, following selection, formation -- both theological and practical -- and public, liturgical designation, have been instituted in this ministry.



These would include those who have received the "ministry of acolyte" either as part of their formation for the diaconate or presbyterate, or as the conference of bishops may permit by a process directed by the diocesan bishop. At present, our bishops' conference is working on this very matter.



The other extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion (EMHC) are men and women chosen, formed, and designated by a liturgical rite for this ministry. They may be designated for a particular parish, or another institution, e.g., a hospital or an extended care facility. All of this is subject to the diocesan bishop, and usually a diocese has detailed norms, guidelines, or directives regarding this ministry. Their ministry is for the place where they are designated. It is not transferable or portable, unlike that of the ordinary ministers of Holy Communion or of installed acolytes.



EMHC at the distribution of Holy Communion contribute to making this procession towards the Lord and our reception of him -- really and truly present -- in the Eucharist, prayerful, devotional, noble, and more accessible.



And if the commendable practice of Communion under both kinds is available at least in some Sunday parish Masses, their service is truly indispensable.



Finally, servers in some parishes may assist during the distribution of Holy Communion by holding a paten under the hands or chin of recipients to minimize any accidents during the distribution of Holy Communion. As with all ministers, they would need to be trained for this aspect of their service.