Planning Office dedicates affordable senior housing in Mattapan

MATTAPAN -- Lynette Perry was happy she didn't have to put up curtains.



Perry moved into Mattapan's 150 River Street Village, the latest affordable housing development by the Archdiocese of Boston's Planning Office for Urban Affairs, in December 2025. She was delighted to find that her apartment had its own curtains in "beautiful neutral shades," along with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. She is looking forward to planting tomatoes and grapes in the residence's garden, working out in the on-site gym, and having her friends and family over for dinner in the lounge.



"Living here has been a wonderful experience," she said. "My neighbors are kind and thoughtful."



One of them is a children's book author.



"I finally have a place where I can call home," she said. "I will grow old here and enjoy my living space. I am so very grateful."



In response to her remarks, Planning Office for Urban Affairs President Bill Grogan simply said, "That's why we do what we do."



Advertisement

Grogan, Perry, and a host of city and state elected officials and nonprofit leaders ceremonially cut the ribbon for 150 River Street Village on May 19, almost two years after a ceremonial groundbreaking in 2024. The project, a joint effort by POUA and Caribbean Integration Community Development, a nonprofit that builds affordable housing in Mattapan and the surrounding area, will provide 30 units of income-restricted housing to older adults like Perry. River Street Village is close to local businesses and public transportation, and includes a public park and indoor community space.



"River Street Village is really about bringing and building community assets and connections to bring people together," Grogan said. "We're celebrating today at a crucial time. The development of safe, affordable, and stable housing remains one of our biggest challenges, and the creation of projects like this one are critical to maintaining the city and the Commonwealth as vibrant places for all to live, especially older adults."



Since its founding in 1969, POUA has constructed 1,500 units of senior housing. River Street Village took 10 years to be fully realized. When it opened, POUA received roughly 1,000 applications for its 30 units.



"In the midst of that crisis, 150 River Street Village is an example of what's possible," Grogan said.



Msgr. Bryan Hehir, the Archdiocese of Boston's secretary of health and social services, offered a prayer at the ribbon cutting. He also brought the well-wishes of Archbishop Richard G. Henning, who could not attend because he was meeting with the families of the five men he had ordained to the priesthood on May 16. In his prayer, Msgr. Hehir said that River Street Village is "an example of the way that government at every level has a moral duty to the welfare of its citizens, and housing is at the heart of fulfilling that duty."



He prayed for the development and those who will live in it.



Boston Housing Chief Sheila Dillon said that every day she receives calls from older Bostonians who can no longer afford to live in the city, even though they are Boston's "most important residents."



"They've raised families, they've worked hard, they've contributed to every civic organization and community meeting," she said, "and now, after all the contribution, some of our seniors are leaving, and that has got to stop."



The development was realized alongside community members, whose opinions were taken into consideration.



150 River Street Village received over $4 million in tax credits and grants from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, and $9.8 million in tax-exempt bonds from MassDevelopment, the state's real estate development agency. Boston City Councilor Brian Worrell, who represents Mattapan, noted that the project had gestated for so long that it was approved before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, costs of construction and financing have skyrocketed with inflation.



"But the people behind this project did not walk away," he said. "They fought for financing, they fought for the vision, and most importantly, they fought for our seniors, and I think that is one of the most important gifts we can give to this generation."