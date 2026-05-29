Cuban bishop addresses country's humanitarian crisis at visit to St. Peter Parish, Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE -- One time, during a morning Mass in his Diocese of Santa Clara, Cuba, attended by about 300 people, Bishop Arturo Gonzalez asked how many had eaten breakfast that morning. When no one responded, he followed by asking how many would be having lunch upon their return home. Again, silence.



Bishop Gonzalez, president of the Cuban Bishops' Conference, shared this story May 23 at the parish center of St. Peter's in Cambridge. He called it "a clear example of what the Cuban people are experiencing." As news reports continue about civil unrest in Cuba caused by shortages of food, water, and other essentials, as well as an energy crisis, Bishop Gonzalez delivered a presentation titled "The Reality of the Church in Cuba in Our Days."



He began with sobering statistics, noting that Cuba's population was about 11 million five years ago. In the past four years, however, more than 2 million Cubans have emigrated to the U.S., Central America, and Europe. Most of those who left are young and educated, leaving a smaller, older population in Cuba.



"So, generally, we talk about Cuba as an impoverished country. Poverty on the human level but also in material goods," Bishop Gonzalez said.



Bishop Gonzalez remarked that for 70 years, the Marxist-Leninist revolution has cast a long shadow over Cuba, draining vitality from its economy and productive industries.



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"In general terms, we can say that the socialist economy is a disaster, and Cuba is not the exception," he said, adding that "the revolution was fed and lived by the inheritance it received: industries, factories, infrastructure, everything."



Many point to education, healthcare, social equality, and sports as shining examples of the revolution's success, but Bishop Gonzalez sees these as myths. He describes the country's schools as dismal, and the health system in ruins. In sports, he recalls a time when Cuban athletes dazzled at the Olympics and returned home with gold and silver medals.



"Now, the ones who return bring nothing. And I mean 'the ones who return,' because a lot of them do not," he said.



Despite efforts by Marxist ideology to promote atheism in Cuba, Bishop Gonzalez said that the Catholic Church continues to support the Cuban population by fostering faith in God. This mission is realized through four foundational pillars: Christian formation, spirituality, mission, and charity.



Rundown houses, elderly individuals in the streets, and cathedrals in a severe state of disrepair. These were some of the images Bishop Gonzalez presented that showed the humanitarian crisis gripping the Caribbean island.



Yet hope persists through the Church's efforts, especially the Santa Clara Diocese at the island's heart, established by St. John Paul II in 1995. With 24 native priests, 13 religious priests, two seminarians, and nearly 70 resilient women religious -- whom he described as "all terrain" -- they serve a community of 1.5 million.



"The presence of laity, about 300 of them, is a force, too; without them I am nothing," Bishop Gonzalez said. "We have to form them, prep them, give them spiritual life, have them fall in love with Jesus Christ and his message, and then send them. That is how the Church runs in Cuba, both for evangelization and charity."



He also noted that, despite the government's long-standing resistance to charitable organizations, the church established Caritas, a lifeline amid growing hardship and widespread poverty. With a dedicated team of 500 volunteers, they prepare meals and reach out to those in need.



Father Americo Santos, the parish pastor, proposed inviting Bishop Gonzalez after several visits to Cuba, most recently last year. Witnessing the island's challenges and meeting Bishop Gonzalez inspired him to organize a collection of medicines and donations at St. Peter's, which has a large Cuban community.



"My hope is more Cubans (can) come to this parish because . . . We can work together for Cuba, we can do more projects to help Cuba, if it is possible," Father Santos said, adding: "So I want to say that even though here there are parishioners from Cuba, still, in Cambridge, there are more that I would like to invite to be part of this community."



Father Santos initially planned to send medicines and donations to Cuba only during Lent.



"The idea was well-received, so now I want to have this as an ongoing program so that it can continue helping this cause," he said.



He has also found that the project has inspired people beyond the parish to support the Caribbean nation.



"I am happy that a lot of people have joined us in this effort," he said.



Bishop Gonzalez said that the Church came to Cuba to stay and accompany people who are suffering and "help open the minds and hearts and tell them there are other possibilities in life."



"The Cuban man looks like this," he said, pointing down, "they don't look up, and we have to help them lift their heads."