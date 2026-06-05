In the Acts of the Apostles, the early Church is described as living in community. They ate their meals together, prayed with each other, and "would sell their property and possessions and divide them among all according to each one's need. (Acts 4:45)"



If this sounds like an ancient utopia, it is not. In fact, the distribution and funding of projects by the Pontifical Mission Societies happens in much the same way -- each according to their own need.



Last week in Rome, our Vatican office hosted the annual General Assembly of the Pontifical Mission Societies. National Directors from 120 countries gathered to hear presentations and proposals on how and where the funding provided by our generous donors, worldwide, would be allocated. Monsignor Roger Landry represented the United States as our National Director.



Religious leaders in over 1,130 mission territories and dioceses submitted plans to the Vatican Dicastery for Evangelization. Headed by Pope Leo as prefect, the Dicastery oversees the work of the Pontifical Mission Societies.



In their appeals for help building up the young, growing, or persecuted mission Church, details and pictures must be provided. The applications are reviewed by knowledgeable staff who examine the local needs and evaluate how much the community contributes both financially and personally - "sweat equity" if you will.



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Projects are then passed on to the Secretaries General of each of our four Pontifical Mission Societies, who then present them to the National Directors for approval. During my terms on the National Board of Directors of the Pontifical Mission Societies in the United States, as well as my time serving under five different National Directors, I've been told that the discussions are lively, to say the least.



Details are debated; locations are discussed. Did this territory get funding last year? Do they need more funding to finish the project because of unexpected problems? Is it someone else's turn to be on the receiving end?



I say "receiving end" because each of the National Directors present represents a "giving" country. No matter the poverty from which they come, everyone contributes. When I read that the children of war-torn Sudan sent $1,948 to the General Fund last year, it made me weep.



Why would they sacrifice like that? The answer is simple -- because somewhere in the world, other children are in need of the knowledge of how much God loves them.



Each according to their own need.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.