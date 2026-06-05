Distribution of Holy Communion -- Preliminaries

A bishop of an American diocese recently sent a pastoral letter to the clergy, religious, and laity entrusted to his pastoral care. It seems to have caused not a little angst among some in the blogosphere. Many were not shy about their displeasure; not a few were outright contemptuous.



Apparently, the bishop came across some very divergent practices regarding the distribution of Communion in his diocese. With a concern for the unity that should be evident at all Masses and particularly Sunday parish Masses, he issued some norms, which were simply repetitions of the liturgical law of the Roman Missal and its General Instruction.



It seems that in many of his parishes, the posture for the reception of Communion -- which in the United States is standing -- the faithful were being instructed by their pastors to kneel. Accompanying the instruction in some places were statements that kneeling for the reception of Holy Communion was more reverent. In some cases, altar rails were installed or reinstalled in churches to accommodate this practice.



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Even more disconcerting was the placement of movable kneelers at the head of the aisles in some of the churches. This presented a problem regarding the safety of the entire assembly as the portable kneelers were blocking aisles, preventing the free movement of the prescribed Communion procession, and worse, major obstacles if there were some need for the emergency evacuation of the church. One might ask what the local fire department thinks of this? Or how about your insurance company? Sometimes there are unintended consequences for such ill-considered reordering of the church.



Another dilemma was that Holy Communion was being distributed under both kinds by intinction. This is an option, and there is a procedure for this. But this was being done most evidently to prevent the reception of the host in the hand, an option for any Communicant, regardless of age, physical condition, or posture.



Then, there was the refusal of Communion under both kinds to eliminate extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion.



This variety of practices, most of them dubious at best and liturgically wrong at worst, existed in some parishes but not in neighboring parishes. The unity of the Eucharist in the diocese was clearly being challenged. And confusion among the parishioners who found divergent practices when they went to Mass at different parishes was disturbing.



When news of the letter and accompanying norms became known, the reaction was fast and furious. Some asked, "Who does he think he is, telling us what to do?" Some said, "He has no right to do this." Letter writing began in earnest, and the letter was even appealed by some of the aggrieved to the Holy See. They're still awaiting a response.



There were kneeling protests arranged at Masses that the bishop was celebrating either in his cathedral or at other churches of the diocese.



An organized protest developed, groups of "committed kneelers" of all ages showed up at the Masses. As the Communion procession reached the bishop, and not any other ordinary or extraordinary minister, the kneelers dropped to their knees to receive. If they were expecting a reaction from the bishop, they did not get it.



What did happen was the on-the-spot creation of a new ministry, "kneelers' assistants." Some who had already received stood by to assist those who had difficulty kneeling. These, of course, should have already returned to their places for the period of thanksgiving after receiving!



Some elderly struggled to kneel and then to stand and return to their places. Should elderly parishioners be used as pawns and placed in such a precarious position? Children of First Communion age, likewise, were wondering what to do and needed assistance both in the kneeling and standing. Had they been instructed that kneeling was more reverent? Or was it simply to make a point?



Remember, we are talking here about the reception of the Body and Blood of Christ. Is this reverent? Is the Communion procession the place to make a protest about your disagreement with the Roman Missal? Should adults, by word and posture, be giving such an example to children and young people about such actions at Mass?



The Mass is when we come together at the invitation of Christ himself. He asks us to set aside my "I" and enter our "we" with him and one another.



Would pastors instruct their people, "It's more respectful to kneel during the National Anthem," and if instructed, would anyone follow that? I bet not. Why, simply because for that instance, all the "I" enter the "we" of common respect and reverence for the Anthem. By the way, if you are in another country, you would follow the same local sign of respect for its Anthem.



If we can agree on this secular response, might not that same common posture and reverence be conceded to the eminently more important matter of the manner of receiving the Body and Blood of Christ?