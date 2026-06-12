Supporting Persistence in Faith

During a mission trip to Venezuela, I visited an area in the far northeastern part of the country near the Colombian border that is home to mostly indigenous people. Many live along a large lagoon and river. Some make their living by fishing, while others smuggle pirated gasoline out of their oil-rich country across the border. As one would imagine, the contrast in incomes is striking.



As we rode along in our small motorboat, people's homes told the story of their employment. The fishermen and their families stood in oil-slicked water in front of their ramshackle cabins, washing their clothes and doing other chores. Those who made their living in a, let's say, more creative way, owned the same type of house, but it was painted a bright Caribbean color. They lounged on their porches surrounded by electronics -- televisions, washing machines, and satellite dishes.



Even in this remote place, the disparity between the 'haves' and 'have-nots' was apparent.



The excursion through the area showed how much work there still is to do in the building of the Church community -- there are few schools, little healthcare, and only one priest to cover a parish area of about 400 square miles. He must meet the needs of about 150,000 Catholics who struggle to build tiny chapels -- capillas -- along the water's edge, only to be flooded out when the river swells with heavy rains. Their persistent devotion is admirable and inspiring.



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As I visited one tiny reed-walled chapel, I sat before a tabernacle built to resemble local homes built on stilts along the water. It was humbling to know that because of donors to the Pontifical Mission Societies like you, our Catholic faith persists in tiny places like this. The Propagation of the Faith had built the small chapel; the Missionary Childhood Association was responsible for the faith formation of the local children; the Society of St. Peter the Apostle had given the local priest scholarships that allowed him to advance through seminary training to be ordained.



Last week, when Pope Leo met with the world's National Directors of our Societies, he spoke from direct personal knowledge of the importance of our foundational work. As the Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, he and his diocese were the recipients of funds collected, especially on World Mission Sunday in October, to build up the local Church. He reminded those of us in the older, "more established churches," how important it is for all of us to connect to the missionary spirit promoted by the Pontifical Mission Societies.



We invite you to join us at www.propfaithboston.org today!







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.