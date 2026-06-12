Arlington parish athletic facility rededicated

ARLINGTON -- On April 12, Divine Mercy Sunday, a Mass of Thanksgiving was celebrated in St. Agnes Church for the opening of the Edward F. Woods Gymnasium. Bishop Peter Uglietto presided over the Mass and Gym Blessing that followed.



The pastor, Father Marc J. Bishop, and former pastor Father Brian Flatley joined with Bishop Uglietto and parish clergy. The Mass and reception were attended by over 500 friends and supporters of Fidelity House (FIHO).



The dedication marked the culmination of over a decade of planning by longtime Fidelity House Executive Director Edward Woods and his many collaborators and supporters. Woods was present at the November 2024 groundbreaking for the new gym, though he died before the project came to fruition. The Woods Family, led by Dawn Woods, attended the Mass and participated in the reception.



At the reception, current Director Lisa Urben spoke eloquently about Woods' dedication to FIHO. She also recognized those who supported the gym project, thanking the Flatley Foundation for being the first to donate and the Pat Connaughton Foundation for its generous support.



Edward Woods' brother, John "Jack" Woods, spoke about growing up at FIHO and learning to play basketball alongside his brother. Like his brother, he, too, caught the "FIHO bug" that helped shape Ed's life. Jack Frank also made an impassioned plea for continued support of FIHO.



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Kara Woods, Ed's eldest daughter, spoke of her father's deep commitment to both FIHO and his family. Her remarks concluded with her brother, Matthew -- chosen by his siblings -- taking the ceremonial first shot. He sank the basket with ease, despite the pressure of the moment.



In his remarks, Father Bishop pointed out that the founding documents of Fidelity House state its purpose as the "salvation of souls." Over the years, the programs have evolved to meet the needs of each generation, but the mission remains the same. This is evident in the smiles and laughter often heard above the bouncing basketballs, as children from all backgrounds find a home at FIHO.



At the conclusion of the program, Bishop Uglietto blessed the gym and all those who made it possible.



"The new gym is the result of Ed's dedication and his love for children and youth. This was Ed's dream," the parish said in a statement following the event. "Words cannot fully convey the joy that the fulfillment of "Ed's Dream" brings to the thousands who have contributed to and benefited from FIHO. This project involved many individuals, all of whom are owed a debt of gratitude."



"The Edward F. Woods Gymnasium was made possible through the generosity of thousands, and FIHO is poised to serve current and future generations with the same zeal that defined its past. It is a place where young people encounter the living God through the dedication of their peers and trusted mentors. This stands as the fulfillment of Edward Woods' dream and a reflection of God's providence in Arlington. It also continues and fulfills the hope of St. Agnes Parish, first embodied in the blessing granted to FIHO by Cardinal Richard Cushing more than six decades ago," the parish said.