A few years ago, I spent a month visiting Pontifical Mission Societies projects in Africa. I found myself in the mountains and flatlands of Uganda and the plateaus and valleys of Zambia. This one phrase -- "You are most welcome!" -- was the constant. Whether entering a house for the first time or returning to a convent serving as my "home base," I was made to feel like part of the family.



Because I am.



Wherever I went, my brothers and sisters in Christ happily greeted me. On the Feast of Saint Charles Lwanga and Companions, I experienced a warm welcome of over a million members of our One Family in Mission at a National Shrine in Uganda. The faithful from across East Africa gather annually to mark the saints' martyrdom.



I felt it at a small parish outstation, St. John the Baptist in Chingala, Zambia, where we celebrated a Thanksgiving Mass for the harvest with around one hundred of the local faithful. They gave up a day's labor on their farms because a priest came, unannounced. At each place, I was warmly embraced as a sister.



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Catholics in Africa are very aware of their faith heritage: they all know the Pontifical Mission Societies. To the people I met, our One Family in Mission means they have received the gifts of spirituality, Scripture, sacraments, and social ministry. Each has become an integral part of their daily lives through The Society for the Propagation of the Faith, The Missionary Childhood Association, The Society of St. Peter the Apostle, or The Missionary Union. Our Mission Society members based in the missions also appreciate their responsibility to pray for others to encounter Christ, part of everyone's gift to the growth of the Church worldwide.



Of course, at the end of October, on World Mission Sunday, they also sacrifice financially, especially during this, our centennial year. On that day in the missions, there is no second collection -- the whole collection from every parish is given in support of missionaries through the Propagation of the Faith. I've been told stories from countless priests about the necessity of turning in the funds by the end of the day, or the bishop himself may come to collect it!



The stories I share here and speak about in parishes and schools take you on a journey of faith through the missions. You witness schools being built and children learning; clinics being constructed, and healthcare provided. Most importantly, you bear witness to the Word of God being proclaimed.



Know that no matter where these tales of growing faith take you, you are most welcome!







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.