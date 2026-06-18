Distribution of Holy Communion -- Processions

Processions occur in four places during the celebration of Mass, including the one during the Communion Rite. Three of the four have various ministers or other members of the assembly, or both, and these three are going towards the altar.



A brief outline of the four processions follows. Notice the similarities and the differences. Some of the same ministers may be involved in each of the processions; not every member of the assembly is involved in any of the processions; music -- preferably with congregational participation -- is to accompany each one. Except for the Gospel Procession, the direction is from somewhere within the gathered assembly, called the nave of the church, towards the altar.







The Entrance Procession



Why -- to bring the ministers from the back of the church or narthex to the sanctuary.



Who -- cross bearer, candle bearers on either side, deacon (or in his absence) a reader carrying the Book of the Gospels; if incense is to be used, then a server (thurifer) carrying the thurible and the boat with the incense.



What -- Book of Gospels (never Lectionary), cross, candles, thurible and incense boat.



Where -- to the sanctuary, accompanied by congregational singing.







The Gospel Procession



Why -- to bring the Book of the Gospels and the deacon (or priest) to the ambo.



Who -- Thurifer, candle bearers and the one who will proclaim the Gospel with the Book of the Gospels.



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What -- Book of Gospels, candles, thurible and incense



Where -- from altar to ambo, accompanied by an always-sung Gospel Acclamation (Alleluia or Lenten acclamation)



This procession goes from the altar towards the assembly, where the ambo is properly located. We could say that the other processions direct us towards the altar, which is a symbol of Christ, while in this one, Christ, present in his Gospel, directs himself towards us as his Good News is proclaimed.







Procession with the Gifts



Why -- to bring the gifts to the sanctuary.



Who -- Catholic members of the assembly enlisted beforehand, and ideally, cross bearer and candle bearers



What -- bread and wine, and properly the other gifts (usually the "collection"). Shorthand reminder: whatever is brought in this procession must be consumed or given to the poor or towards the needs of the Church.



Where -- from the rear of the church to the sanctuary, accompanied by music.







Communion Procession



Why -- to allow those receiving to approach the ministers of Holy Communion



Who -- Catholics properly prepared and disposed, receiving the Body and Blood of Christ; only those receiving Holy Communion should be in this procession.



What -- the Body and Blood of Christ. Christ gives himself back to us once the bread and wine presented in the Procession with the Gifts at this Mass have been consecrated during the Eucharistic Prayer.



Where -- from their respective places in the assembly towards the altar in the sanctuary, accompanied by music, preferably congregational singing.



The Communion Procession requires a few more observations.



This procession involves more members of the assembly than the others. Just as all of us are involved in the other processions by our joining one another in the singing, but also our attention to the other members of the Body of Christ present at this Mass with us and our common prayer in this Mass, so also this procession.



So, keep in mind that no one is excluded because he or she is not in the Communion Procession, any more than one of us is excluded by not being in one of the other processions.



Music is integral to the celebration of Mass. We have seen this throughout our pilgrimage in these columns. All four processions are to be accompanied by liturgical music. The music should accompany the respective procession from its beginning to its end.



The music for the Communion Procession starts with the Communion of the principal celebrant and should continue until the last recipient returns to her place in the assembly. It is permitted for there to be more than one musical selection. The best choices are those that allow all those in the procession to join the singing of the entire assembly without needing a worship aid (hymnal, booklet, etc.).



There may be other processions during a Sunday Mass, e.g., if baptism is celebrated at Mass, the families, sponsors, and infants are included at the entrance. Likewise, this may happen for the celebration of confirmation or the reception of First Communion. Rarely, but still possible if a marriage between two Catholics were celebrated at a parish Mass, the wedding party would be part of the entrance procession.



Processions of a more public nature may occur outside of Mass, even outside the church in the streets of our parishes. Eucharistic processions are especially encouraged for the Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi). Processions for feasts of the Blessed Virgin Mary or other saints, often representative of the various ethnic communities and their devotions, are examples of other kinds of processions.