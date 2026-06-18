Sisters of Charity of Halifax elect new congregational leadership

The Sisters of Charity of Halifax elected a new congregational leadership team on the third day of their 23rd General Chapter. Sixty-one chapter delegates gathered to reflect on the life and future of the congregation and elected the team who will serve a four-year term from 2026 to 2030. The newly elected congregational leadership team includes Congregational Leader Sister Margaret Mary Fitzpatrick, and Congregational Councilors Sister Judith Breen, Sister Mary Anne Foster, and Sister Cathy Stare.



The new congregational leadership team will be formally installed on Sept. 26, 2026, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Guided by the chapter theme, "For the Sake of the World," delegates engaged in meaningful conversation and reflection on the congregation's present reality, its journey toward completion and how the charity charism continues to respond to the needs of the world today. The 23rd General Chapter concluded on June 13, 2026.



The Sisters of Charity of Halifax, a congregation of 144 women religious, continue their mission "to give joyful witness to love: the love of God, of one another, and of all persons." Rooted in this mission, the sisters remain committed to bringing compassion, hope, and love to the world through faithful presence.

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