Can a Catholic priest attend a non-Catholic wedding reception as a guest?

Q: Can a Catholic priest or deacon attend a non-Catholic wedding reception as a guest? I realize that a Catholic priest or deacon should not attend the actual non-Catholic wedding ceremony. My question concerns attending the party following the actual ceremony.







A: I think the main answer here is really that it all depends on the specific circumstances.







"Non-Catholic wedding" is a very broad term that can refer to a number of scenarios. In some of these scenarios, there is no reason why a Catholic, even a Catholic priest or deacon, should feel the need to decline an invitation to attend as a guest. But other "non-Catholic weddings" would be more of a concern.







On the least problematic level, a "non-Catholic wedding" can simply refer to the marriage of two non-Catholics. If two non-Catholics are marrying, naturally we wouldn't expect this to be a Catholic ceremony!







It is Catholics, and only Catholics, who are obligated to marry in a Catholic ceremony. In the terminology of canon law, we would call this the requirement to marry "according to canonical form." Observing "canonical form" means that a Catholic exchanges marital consent -- what we would popularly call "saying wedding vows" -- in the presence of two witnesses and a bishop, priest or deacon who has the authority to witness their consent officially on behalf of the Church. (See Canon 1108 of the Code of Canon Law.)







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Sometimes, if a Catholic is marrying a non-Catholic, and if it would be pastorally challenging for them to have their wedding in a Catholic setting, the local bishop can also grant a special "dispensation from canonical form," or permission to marry validly in a non-Catholic ceremony.







While marriage between baptized Christians has the additional grace of being a sacrament, people who are not baptized are still able to contract a valid, binding marriage. These valid but non-sacramental "natural marriages" are still a good and wholesome thing, and the Church recognizes the dignity of even a merely natural marriage bond.







So, if a priest or deacon was invited as a guest to the non-Catholic wedding of two non-Catholics who were otherwise free to marry (or to the non-Catholic wedding of a Catholic with a special dispensation) there would be no issue with him attending not only the reception afterwards, but even the ceremony itself. This would be the case if the wedding ceremony was celebrated in a non-Catholic church or other house of worship, or if it was celebrated in a legitimate secular civil ceremony.







Things are more complicated if the non-Catholic wedding in question is one that the Catholic Church could not recognize as the beginning of a valid marriage.







For example, if a Catholic was marrying in a non-Catholic ceremony without a dispensation, this would not be a valid wedding. Likewise, we as Catholics would see anyone, Catholic or not, who was previously married as being bound to their original spouse for as long as that spouse is still living, and this "prior bond" would prevent a new marriage from taking place.







The Church does not give us one specific, clear-cut rule on whether or not we can attend a wedding we know to be invalid. And naturally, real-life situations have a lot of concrete nuances that make it difficult to answer questions like this in the abstract. At the end of the day, this is a matter of pastoral prudence and personal discernment.







However, "pastoral prudence" is not a free pass to avoid uncomfortable conversations. The Church's teachings on marriage are important and serious, and every Catholic -- most especially the clergy and other public representatives of the Church -- need to be sure that they are not denying or contradicting the Church's teachings by their words or actions.







While skipping a ceremony but attending the reception might seem like a reasonable compromise, we should be mindful of the fact that a wedding reception is meant specifically to celebrate and honor what took place in the ceremony.







- Canonist Jenna Marie Cooper is a consecrated virgin, a practicing canon lawyer, and columnist for OSV News.