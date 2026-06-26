Summer can be hardest for homeless students

The room is hot, the clock is ticking, the teachers are ready, the students are ready, and then it happens -- the final bell of the school year rings. A collective cheer erupts throughout the building, followed by a rush towards the door; students smiling and laughing as they exit into the sunlight.



Some of these students will be greeted by a mom or dad, who embrace them and celebrate the successful completion of the year. Some will have that promised trip to McDonald's or go out for a slice of pizza or ice cream. For many students, this day will result in a positive core memory. There is certainly a lot to celebrate and enjoy with the end of another successful school year.



It is important to remember that some students will exit the building with no one to greet them nor any plans for a special last-day treat. Some students may not even be going home, because where they stay changes from month to month, week to week, and sometimes day to day. In Massachusetts, over 30,000 students are identified as experiencing homelessness. For these students, school is a place of stability, and the summer a time of uncertainty.



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For 10 years, the Catholic Schools Foundation (CSF) has partnered with Horizons for Homeless Children to help bring hope and stability to students and families experiencing homelessness. This program works with families to help provide them with an opportunity to access a quality Catholic education, but it becomes so much more than just the education they receive. Amidst daily uncertainty, these students have a place where they are known and loved.



CSF supporters make this program possible by providing the necessary resources for scholarship support and uniforms. However, it is important to note two things. First, every family is required to contribute something towards tuition. This is true of every CSF scholarship recipient. There is dignity and ownership in participating in and helping pay for tuition. These families want this for their children and work hard to make it happen, despite their current circumstances. Second, the teachers and principals do the real work. CSF provides the scholarships to make a Catholic school education possible, but it is the committed faculty and staff of the schools who directly change the lives of these students. We are honored to share in this work with them.



During a recent school visit, our tour guides were two of our Horizon Scholars and it was a study in contrasts. Both students had been at the school since kindergarten and were on their way to graduating before heading to high school. One was an academic powerhouse with natural charisma and charm, and the other had struggled academically and was more emotionally guarded. The school considered these differences when working with each student to help them find the right high school for them to be successful and continue to grow. Each student was, and is, known, loved, encouraged, and guided to become the people they are called to be in this world.



For CSF, this time of year is one of stress as we push towards the fiscal year end on June 30 and press to fulfill our commitment both to our Horizons Scholars and the over 4,300 other students and families who rely on the generosity of our donors to access a high-quality Catholic education. With one in eight students in the Archdiocese of Boston relying on CSF, we must hit our goal. This work is too important to the students and families we serve, and too important to the neighborhoods where Catholic schools are anchors and beacons of hope.



Catholic schools do more than educate students. They provide stability, foster belonging, and open doors to a brighter future. Every student deserves to walk out of school on the last day knowing they are known, loved, and supported. With the help of our donors, we can keep our promise and make this possible.







- Michael B. Reardon is executive director of the Catholic Schools Foundation, www.CSFBoston.org.