Catholic High School graduates of the Class of 2026

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As the school year comes to an end, The Pilot congratulates all the members of the Class of 2026 who graduated from Catholic high schools within the Archdiocese of Boston. This year's roundup of commencement exercises is presented alphabetically by school.







Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsboro



The 172nd commencement took place on Thursday, May 21. Delivering the salutatory address was Max McAndrew, and the valedictory address was given by Isabelle Andrews. Addressing the graduates as commencement speaker was Dr. James Flynn, head of school of the Academy of Notre Dame. Diplomas were presented to 38 graduates.







Archbishop Williams High School, Braintree



The 74th commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 21, at the school. Delivering the commencement address was Principal Michael R. Volonnino, as he concludes a 12-year tenure leading Archbishop Williams. Delivering the salutatory address was Elsie Vijjeswarapu, and the valedictory address was given by Thomas B. Scully. Diplomas were presented to 152 graduates.







Arlington Catholic High School



Graduation took place at St. Camillus Church on Thursday, May 21. Delivering the salutatory address was Fiona M. Stewart, and the valedictory address was given by Jameson E. Gonzalez. Head of School John Graceffa presented diplomas to 137 graduates.







Austin Prep, Reading



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Austin Preparatory School in Reading celebrated the Baccalaureate Liturgy and Commencement for the Class of 2026, with 149 graduates gathering for Mass and the conferring of diplomas. As part of the ceremony, Austin Prep Senior Class Representative Boddhini Perera '26 of Reading lowered the Class of 2026 banner, a symbolic tradition marking the close of the class's Austin Prep journey. The ceremony celebrated graduates prepared to carry forward Austin Prep's mission to inspire hearts to unite, minds to inquire, and hands to serve.







Bishop Fenwick High School, Peabody



The 64th commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 21, at Donaldson Field. The salutatory address was presented by Jacqueline Dormer of Marblehead, and the valedictory address was given by Julia Davis of Newburyport. The student address was presented by graduate Gavin Russell of Georgetown. The Bishop Fenwick Award was presented to two graduates, Anne Swanson and Gavin Russell. Diplomas were presented to 112 graduates.







Boston College High School



The 162nd commencement took place on Saturday morning, May 16, at McNeice Pavilion. Welcoming all as salutatorian was Timothy John Sullivan, and delivering the valedictory address was Henry Joseph McConville. The commencement address was presented by Vincent Rougeau, president of the College of the Holy Cross. Diplomas were presented to 277 graduates.







Cardinal Spellman High School, Brockton



The 65th commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 21, under a tent erected on the grounds of the school. Delivering the salutatory address was Ryan Nunes, and delivering the valedictory address was Declan Costigan. Addressing the graduates as commencement speaker was Ronald Torbert, Esq. He has had a distinguished career in law and continues to work as an NFL official. School President Daniel J. Hodes presented diplomas to 113 graduates.







Cathedral High School, Boston



The 95th commencement for the high school's centennial class took place on Saturday morning, May 23, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. Delivering the salutatory address was Shammaelle Jean-Louis, and the valedictory address was given by Atticus Maglothin. The salutatorian was also presented the Vigor in Arduis Award. Diplomas were presented to 69 graduates. The commencement was the last one for President Dan Carmody, as he ends seven years leading the school.







Catholic Memorial High School, West Roxbury



The 66th commencement took place on Thursday, May 21, at an outdoor ceremony at the James O'Connor Stadium. Delivering the salutatory address was William Joseph Lightfoot, and the valedictory address was given by William Link. The commencement address was presented by Mr. Matthew Curran '98. Diplomas were presented to 108 graduates.







Central Catholic High School, Lawrence



The 88th commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 21, at Memorial Gymnasium. Delivering the salutatory address was Amelia Phillips, and delivering the valedictory address was Milena C. Mataac. The prestigious Brother Florentius Memorial Award was presented to Hannah S. Harrington. Diplomas were presented to 297 graduates.







Cristo Rey Boston, Dorchester



Graduation took place on Saturday morning, May 30, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish. Delivering the salutatory address was Uyen Nguyen, and the valedictory address was given by Jada Nguyen. Addressing the graduates, too, was school President Rosemary Powers. Diplomas were presented to 54 graduates.







Fontbonne Academy, Milton



The 69th commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 21. Addressing their fellow graduates as honor speakers were Lily Carpenter, Emily Mbi Ojong, and Annabelle Frederique. The commencement address was presented by Judith Coyne '79. Head of School Maura Spignesi presented diplomas to 72 graduates.







Lowell Catholic High School



The 37th commencement took place on Thursday, May 21, at St. Margaret Church. Delivering the salutatory address was Emma Warren, and the valedictory address was given by Xavier Smay. Head of School Maryellen DeMarco presented diplomas to 63 graduates.







Malden Catholic



The 91st commencement took place on Saturday morning, May 16, in the Field House in the new lower school building. Co-salutatorians were Sara Ann Leonard and Paul Joseph Harrington, and co-valedictorians were Grace Annamarie Carroll and Elias Yousseff Abourjaili. President John K. Thornburg presented diplomas to 204 graduates.







Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, Newton



The 146th commencement took place on Thursday morning, June 4, on the grounds of the Sunken Garden. Addressing their fellow graduates as speakers were Grace Grant and Reese Hamilton, and delivering the valedictory address was Tessa Venanzi. The commencement address was presented by Lawyer Natasha Walwyn Robinson '00. Head of School Jessica Hooper presented diplomas to 57 graduates.







Notre Dame Academy, Hingham



The 173rd commencement took place on Thursday, May 21, under a tent erected on the grounds of the school. Delivering the salutatory address was Kayla Maguire, and the valedictory address was given by Sophia Degulis. Delivering the senior class address was fellow graduate Brianha Kennedy. The St. Julie Award was presented to Emma Pinkham. President Annemarie Kenneally presented diplomas to 79 graduates.







Notre Dame Cristo Rey, Methuen



The 19th commencement took place on Saturday morning, June 6, at the school. Delivering the salutatory address was Aleksa Boteo, and the valedictory address was delivered by Jada Cruz. Head of School Mabel Dominguez presented diplomas to 64 graduates.







St. John's Prep, Danvers



The 116th commencement took place at Ryken Field on the school grounds on Saturday afternoon, May 16. The salutatorian medal was presented to twins Nick and Chris Sorrenti of Wakefield. The valedictorian address was presented by Ryan Yu of Boxford. Delivering the commencement address was religious studies teacher Steve Ruemenapp. Also addressing the graduates as senior class speaker was Chase Karagezian of Lynnfield. The prestigious Xaverian Award for overall academic excellence and school spirit was presented to Christopher Angelakis of Salem. Head of School Edward P. Hardiman presented diplomas to 279 graduates.







St. Mary's High School, Lynn



The 145th commencement took place outdoors on the evening of Thursday, May 21. Delivering the salutatory address was Nicholas Fusco, and the valedictory address was given by Thomas Weber. Addressing the graduates was educator Dr. Patrick Tutwiler. Head of School John F. Dolan presented diplomas to 131 graduates.







St. Sebastian's, Needham



The 82nd commencement took place on the grounds of Frisoli Field on Thursday morning, June 4. Co-salutatorians were Michael DeMatteo and John Grimes. Delivering the valedictory address was Michael Rohatgi. Addressing the graduates, too, were Board President Devin Condron, keynote speaker and trustee James Mooney, and Head of School Brendan Sullivan, who presented diplomas to 65 boys.







Ursuline Academy, Dedham



The 80th commencement took place on Sunday afternoon, May 31, on the grounds of the school. The salutatory address was presented by Carly Tarantola, and the valedictory address was given by Mairead Gero. Addressing the graduates as commencement speaker was Alison Leed Dybes '97. Diplomas were presented to 68 girls.







Xaverian Brothers High School. Westwood



The 60th commencement took place on Saturday morning, May 16, at the school. Delivering the salutatorian address was Daniel Parent of Waltham, and the valedictory address was given by Cameron S. Peterson of Mansfield. The prestigious Xaverian Award was presented to salutatorian Daniel Parent. Head of School Jacob Conca and Principal Michael Nicholson presented diplomas to 190 boys.