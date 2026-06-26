Archbishop Henning urges restoration of TPS protections

BRAINTREE -- Archbishop Richard G. Henning condemned the Trump administration's move to revoke Temporary Protected Status protections from over 300,000 Haitian immigrants living in the U.S. as a "disaster" in a June 26 statement.



The statement comes after a Supreme Court ruling on June 25 that upheld the administration's plan to remove TPS for Haitian and Syrian nationals. TPS allows immigrants from those countries, and others faced with war, political instability, and natural disasters, to temporarily live and work legally in the U.S.



Massachusetts has one of the largest Haitian populations in the U.S. An estimated 19,000 Haitians in the state will be affected by the decision, potentially losing their legal status and being vulnerable to deportation.



"Haitian Catholics are an important part of the family of the Archdiocese of Boston," the archbishop wrote in his statement, which was published in English and Haitian Creole.



He added, "Here in the Boston region, Haitian immigrants have made lives, raised families, and have taken critical roles in health care and in other industries. I respectfully ask that we urge the administration and Congress to prevent this disaster by providing a secure and lasting basis for these refugees."



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The archbishop's statement links to Catholic Charities Boston's website, providing information about the services CCB provides to immigrants and refugees. He encouraged those reading to raise their voices "on behalf of the vulnerable."



In February, when Haitians were last threatened with losing TPS before a federal court ruled against the Trump administration, The Pilot spoke to Father Joseph Larose of Christ the King Parish in Brockton, which has a large Haitian community. At the time, the administration said that Haiti was safe to return to, despite the country being controlled by violent gangs and infrastructure like schools and hospitals being out of service.



"People don't have a house to say," Father Larose told The Pilot. "Where are you coming back?"



The Haitian population of Brockton increased after the 2010 earthquake, when Haitians first received TPS from the U.S. government. Once new arrivals, those fleeing the earthquake have bought homes and started families. Their children are U.S. citizens attending school. Those children will either be separated from their parents or forced to go to a dangerous country they have never known. Catholic parishes like Christ the King have become centers for the Haitian community. Father Larose often hears from parishioners who fear deportation. Some parishioners' relatives in Haiti have been kidnapped by gangs. The loss of TPS also means that Boston's health care, education, and retail industries will lose a significant portion of their workforce. People will lose their jobs and not be able to afford groceries or rent.



"We are facing a crisis with, people are not going to be able to financially support themselves," Ludwige Desrosiers, a parishioner at Christ the King, told The Pilot in February.



Parishioner Marquise Ambroise said that the loss of TPS would be like putting Haitians "in front of a firing squad."



"You're just putting them there and saying, 'Go die,'" she said.



Following is the full text of Archbishop Henning's statement:



Haitian Catholics are an important part of the family of the Archdiocese of Boston. Many of them benefit from Temporary Protected Status, a program established by Congress to give refuge to those who are fleeing natural disasters or violence.







The Administration has decided to terminate that protected status for more than 6,100 Syrians and more than 300,000 Haitians in the United States despite the ongoing instability and dangerous conditions facing many in their home countries. Here in the Boston region, Haitian immigrants have made lives, raised families, and have taken critical roles in health care and in other industries.







I respectfully ask that we urge the administration and Congress to prevent this disaster by providing a secure and lasting basis for these refugees. Please see the link below where you can learn more about this matter and consider raising your voice on behalf of the vulnerable.







Please visit the Catholic Charities website, where additional information can be found,



www.ccab.org/refugee-immigrant-services/immigrant-legal-services/